



Large-scale protests have erupted in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as activists and residents demand an independent investigation into the alleged abuse and unlawful detention of three girls.





Demonstrators accused the police and influential individuals of suppressing justice and manipulating the legal process to protect powerful figures. The incident has sparked outrage across the region, with protesters insisting that those responsible must be held accountable.





At the public gathering, speakers revealed that one of the victims was a 19-year-old girl, while the other two were minors aged between 12 and 13. Protesters alleged that authorities attempted to misrepresent the case, initially portraying it as a drowning incident rather than investigating the serious allegations of abuse.





The forum organising the protest declared its solidarity with the victims, condemning the silence of the police and judiciary, which they claimed had failed to act in accordance with the law.





One of the most disturbing allegations raised was that after an FIR was registered, the girls were repeatedly moved between a police station and a private residence linked to an influential woman named Noreena Adil.





Protesters questioned why the accused were not subjected to the standard legal procedures usually followed in sensitive criminal cases. They also highlighted the alleged intimidation of the victims’ families, noting that tensions escalated after the mother of one of the girls refused a marriage proposal involving her 19-year-old daughter. In retaliation, a theft case was reportedly filed against the family.





Speakers further criticised the authorities for failing to advance proper complaint proceedings in court, even though six months had passed since the case was registered. Protest leaders accused police officers of abusing their authority, including allegedly taking one of the girls to a river at night and subjecting the family to harassment.





Such claims have deepened public anger and reinforced perceptions of systemic corruption and abuse of power within the local administration.





The protesters demanded that the Inspector General of Police and judicial authorities launch a transparent inquiry into the incident. They argued that the case symbolises a broader pattern of injustice in PoK, where ordinary citizens often face intimidation and suppression when challenging the influence of elites.





The unrest in Muzaffarabad reflects growing frustration with the lack of accountability and the perception that the legal system is being manipulated to shield the powerful at the expense of vulnerable victims.





The demonstrations have added to the already volatile atmosphere in PoK, where resentment against Islamabad’s administration has been intensifying due to economic hardship, political marginalisation, and repeated allegations of human rights abuses. The latest protests underscore the deepening crisis of trust between the people and the authorities, raising fears of further instability in the region if justice continues to be denied.





ANI







