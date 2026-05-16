



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest visit to the United Arab Emirates has been hailed as a landmark moment in bilateral relations, with the announcement of over USD 5 billion worth of investments into India. Ambassador Deepak Mittal described the visit as “remarkable,” noting that more than ₹47,000 crore will flow into key sectors of the Indian economy.





For the first time, a substantial investment of USD 3 billion has been committed by Emirates NBD into India’s banking sector, marking a historic entry of UAE capital into this domain.





Alongside this, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has pledged USD 1 billion into priority infrastructure sectors in partnership with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, reaffirming its confidence after its initial investment in 2015.





The International Holding Company has also committed USD 1 billion into Samman Capital, further underscoring the UAE’s trust in India’s growth trajectory under Modi’s leadership.





Mittal highlighted the extraordinary personal touch of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who personally received Prime Minister Modi at the airport with a ceremonial guard of honour. The symbolism was heightened when UAE fighter jets escorted Air India One into Emirati airspace, a gesture that resonated deeply with Indians as a mark of respect and solidarity.





The two leaders engaged in a candid and heartfelt discussion on global affairs, reinforcing the strength of their comprehensive strategic partnership. Energy security was a central theme, with agreements to expand UAE’s participation in India’s strategic petroleum reserves from the current 5.5 million barrels to 30 million barrels, including new facilities at Chandikhole.





Beyond crude oil, both sides decided to collaborate on strategic reserves for gas, LNG, and LPG, while also establishing long-term contracts for LPG supplies. India’s participation in the UAE’s Fujairah reserves was also discussed, reflecting a shared vision for mutual energy resilience.





Technology cooperation emerged as another pillar of the visit. A term sheet was signed to establish an eight-exaflop supercomputer facility in India, powered by the Cerebras chip gifted by Sheikh Mohammed to Prime Minister Modi.





This facility will be integrated into India’s AI mission, offering transformative opportunities for researchers, youth, and industry. The announcement places India among a select group of nations with such advanced computing capacity, signalling a leap forward in global technology collaboration.





The leaders also discussed the creation of ship repair clusters in Vadinar, linking maritime industry development with broader strategic cooperation.





Mittal emphasised the deep personal chemistry between Modi and Sheikh Mohammed, which has matured over twelve years of close engagement. Their relationship, often described in fraternal terms, was evident in the warmth of the welcome and the presence of the President’s family, including Crown Princes Sheikh Khalid and Sheikh Hamdan.





This bond has translated into tangible outcomes, from investments in India’s banking and infrastructure sectors to long-term energy partnerships and cutting-edge technology projects.





The visit concluded with a poignant farewell, as Sheikh Mohammed personally saw off Prime Minister Modi at the airport, embracing him warmly before his departure to the Netherlands. Modi himself described the visit as “short but highly productive,” encapsulating the intensity and significance of the engagements.





The UAE’s USD 5 billion investment package, coupled with strategic energy and technology agreements, reflects a deepening of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





It demonstrates not only economic confidence but also a shared vision for long-term cooperation across critical sectors. The personal rapport between the two leaders continues to serve as a catalyst for this expanding relationship, ensuring that each engagement delivers substantive and far-reaching outcomes.





ANI







