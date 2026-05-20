

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in South Korea on the second leg of his important two‑nation visit, marking a significant moment in India’s expanding diplomatic and defence outreach across Asia.

His arrival in Seoul on Tuesday was marked by a formal reception led by the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Gourangalal Das, alongside senior officials, signalling the start of a packed schedule of high‑level engagements.

This visit forms part of a broader tour spanning from 18 to 21 May, with the first leg having taken place in Vietnam on 18 and 19 May. The overarching aim of the trip is to bolster regional security ties and advance the evolving security dynamics of the Indo‑Pacific.





Prior to his departure, the Defence Minister outlined his objectives on X, emphasising his focus on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration.





He stressed that these efforts are intended to promote peace and stability in the Indo‑Pacific region, aligning with India’s Act East Policy and South Korea’s Indo‑Pacific Strategy. This convergence reflects New Delhi’s determination to diversify its global security alliances and intensify its footprint across the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Hanoi leg of the visit carried immense diplomatic significance, as it marked ten years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam. Singh’s engagements there underscored India’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Vietnam, including discussions on advanced military cooperation and potential defence industrial collaboration.





With that chapter concluded, the Defence Minister has now pivoted to Seoul to review bilateral defence relations and explore new avenues for strategic engagement with South Korea.





During his stay in the South Korean capital, Singh will hold bilateral talks with Defence Minister Ahn Gyu‑back, where discussions are expected to centre on regional stability and shared security challenges. He will also meet Lee Yong‑cheol, the Minister of the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), to deliberate on expanding defence industrial collaboration.





In addition, Singh will chair the India‑Korea business roundtable, which is specifically designed to enhance defence industrial partnerships and investment opportunities, thereby strengthening the economic and technological dimensions of bilateral defence cooperation.





The visit will conclude on a historic note with the co‑inauguration of a dedicated Indian War Memorial on 21 May. This memorial pays tribute to the legacy of Indian Army personnel who served valiantly during the Korean War.





It particularly honours the contributions of the 60 Parachute Field Ambulance unit, which provided critical medical support, and the Custodian Force of India, which played a vital role in overseeing prisoner repatriation efforts after the conflict. The memorial stands as a symbol of shared sacrifice and enduring friendship between India and South Korea, reinforcing the historical depth of their defence ties.

This overseas mission highlights India’s proactive approach to strengthening defence diplomacy in the Indo‑Pacific. By engaging both Vietnam and South Korea in a single tour, New Delhi is signalling its intent to build robust partnerships across the region, combining military cooperation, industrial collaboration, and historical remembrance into a comprehensive strategy for regional security and stability.





Agencies







