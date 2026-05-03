



Retired Indian armed forces officials have strongly defended the Great Nicobar Project, countering allegations made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding land grabbing, ecological damage, and corruption.





They emphasised that the project is vital for India’s maritime security and economic development, particularly in monitoring the Strait of Malacca and countering China’s expanding presence in the region.





Major General P Vivekanandan (Retd) underscored the need to safeguard India’s maritime interests and economic zones. He pointed out that China has attempted to restrict India’s maritime mobility through its “String of Pearls” strategy, establishing ports around India.





He argued that the development of Great Nicobar Island, stalled since 2008, must be expedited to ensure freedom of movement and protect India’s economic interests.





He acknowledged concerns about the intercontinental trans-shipment container terminal but stressed that co-opting industrial players like Adani does not equate to selling the region to them. He added that administrators are addressing ecological and habitat concerns by working with local communities to find sustainable solutions.





Air Vice Marshal PK Srivastava (Retd) highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Malacca, drawing parallels with Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during its conflict with the United States.





He stated that the Great Nicobar Project would enhance India’s commercial activity, military dominance, and surveillance capabilities in the region.





Former Director General of Border Roads Organisation (DG BRO) Rajeev Chaudhary reinforced the project’s legitimacy, citing clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and government afforestation efforts.





He noted that 7.11 lakh trees across 49.86 square kilometres of forest are expected to be felled, with compensatory afforestation planned in Haryana over 97.30 square kilometres.





He dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claims as unfounded, stressing that the project is essential for strengthening India’s strategic and economic hub in Great Nicobar.





He argued that India cannot afford to remain passive while China develops assets in Gwadar and Hambantota, and emphasised that the island’s proximity to Myanmar offers opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties.





Chaudhary described the government’s plan as “fool proof,” assuring that flora, fauna, and marine life would be preserved.





He explained that Leatherback sea turtles would be relocated to nearby islands, corals and coastal biodiversity would be protected, and afforestation would be carried out in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh due to space constraints on Great Nicobar.





He further stated that the government’s plan ensures zero displacement of tribal populations, with relocation only considered in later phases and strictly with consent.





Rahul Gandhi, however, reiterated his concerns, alleging that tribal rights and environmental safeguards were being undermined. He claimed that settlers and tribal communities were not receiving proper compensation and accused the administration of corruption and authoritarian behaviour.





He described the project as ecological theft, alleging that trees worth lakhs of crores were being destroyed and land was being handed over to industrialists.





The government maintains that the Great Nicobar Project is designed to transform the island into a strategic maritime and economic hub, leveraging its proximity to the East-West shipping route and reducing dependence on foreign transhipment ports.





The project will unfold in three phases over 22 years and is aligned with the Shompen Policy of 2015 and the Jarawa Policy of 2004, which mandate prioritising the welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and ensuring structured consultation processes.





The debate underscores the tension between strategic imperatives and environmental concerns, with retired military officials firmly backing the project as essential for India’s security and economic resilience, while opposition voices continue to raise alarms over ecological and tribal rights.





ANI







