



RRP Defence has secured a ₹29.8 crore order from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to supply high-precision germanium lenses, reinforcing India’s indigenous capabilities in electro-optics and thermal imaging.





The deal highlights the growing importance of advanced optical components in defence applications, particularly for surveillance, weapon sights, and target acquisition systems.





RRP Defence, an original equipment manufacturer specialising in electro-optical systems and thermal imaging technologies, will design, engineer, and customise the germanium lenses to meet BEL’s specific technical and operational requirements. These lenses are considered mission-critical because of their ability to efficiently transmit infrared radiation, which is essential for imaging accuracy in low-visibility and night-time conditions.





Germanium lenses are widely used in defence-grade applications such as thermal cameras, surveillance systems, weapon sights, target acquisition platforms, and infrared detection systems. Their role in enhancing situational awareness and precision targeting makes them indispensable in modern warfare.





Rajendra Chodankar, Founder and Chairman of RRP Group of Companies, emphasised that germanium lenses define the performance and reliability of thermal imaging systems, underscoring their strategic importance.





The company already designs and develops a range of indigenous electro-optical solutions, including thermal imaging sights, reflex sights, surveillance systems, and related defence-grade optical equipment. This order further validates RRP Defence’s expertise in precision optical engineering and strengthens its position in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The contract follows a memorandum of understanding signed between BEL and RRP Group to collaborate in semiconductors, electro-optics, unmanned systems, and other advanced defence technologies. This partnership reflects a shared vision to expand indigenous defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, aligning with India’s broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





RRP Defence, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, operates across multiple entities focused on semiconductors, defence systems, drones, and aerospace technologies. The group has been expanding its footprint in thermal imaging systems, unmanned aerial vehicle platforms, and semiconductor-linked technologies. By investing in these areas, RRP Defence is positioning itself as a key contributor to next-generation indigenous defence solutions.





The order also carries industrial significance. Germanium, though rare and expensive, remains a critical material for infrared optics. India currently imports 100% of its germanium requirements, making indigenous design and engineering of such lenses vital for reducing supply chain vulnerabilities. This contract demonstrates BEL’s confidence in RRP Defence’s ability to deliver high-quality, customised solutions despite these challenges.





Strategically, the deployment of these lenses will enhance the Indian Army’s electro-optic capabilities, particularly in contested environments where adversaries employ advanced radar and communication technologies.





By improving detection and imaging precision, the lenses will strengthen India’s defensive posture and provide a technological edge in surveillance and battlefield operations.





This development also signals India’s growing emphasis on building a resilient domestic defence ecosystem. With collaborations such as the BEL-RRP partnership, India is steadily advancing towards self-reliance in critical technologies, ensuring operational readiness while simultaneously empowering its industrial base.





Agencies







