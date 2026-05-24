



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that Iran’s proposed tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz would make any diplomatic deal impossible, even as he acknowledged there is a chance Tehran could accept a peace agreement as soon as Saturday.





His remarks came amid intensified mediation efforts by Pakistan and heightened speculation after President Donald Trump skipped his son’s wedding to remain in Washington.





Rubio, speaking in New Delhi during his first official visit to India, said there had been progress in negotiations with Iran but cautioned that the situation remained fluid. He noted that “there might be some news a little later today.





There may not be. I hope there will be,” adding that discussions were ongoing even as he addressed reporters. He stressed that while there were “good signs,” the outcome was not guaranteed and could unfold over the next few days.





The US has made clear that any agreement must include Iran fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has restricted since the outbreak of war with the US and Israel on 28 February.





Rubio reiterated that Iran must also hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a demand echoed by President Trump, who recently stated that Washington would seize the uranium and likely destroy it rather than allow Iran to retain it.





Rubio emphasised that Trump’s preference was to resolve the crisis through diplomacy, but he warned that “this problem will be solved, as the president’s made clear, one way or the other.” He did not rule out the possibility of Trump resuming military strikes against Iran if talks fail. Israel, meanwhile, remains on high alert, with its military bracing for potential escalation should negotiations collapse.





The issue of Iran’s attempt to impose tolls on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major sticking point. Rubio described the plan as “unacceptable” and “illegal,” warning that no country in the world should accept such a system.





He argued that it would threaten global energy security and render any diplomatic settlement unfeasible. Reports suggest Iran has explored regional partnerships, including with Oman, to legitimise the tolling system, but Washington has categorically rejected the idea.





Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran to bolster mediation efforts, underscoring Islamabad’s role as a key intermediary.





The timing of Trump’s decision to remain in Washington rather than attend his son’s wedding has fuelled speculation that negotiations have entered a sensitive stage, with both sides weighing critical concessions.





Rubio’s visit to India also carried strategic significance. He highlighted opportunities for expanded energy cooperation, noting that the US was producing and exporting energy at historic levels and wanted to increase its share in India’s energy portfolio.





He also pointed to potential collaboration involving Venezuelan oil, with the interim president of Venezuela expected to travel to India next week. Rubio underscored India’s importance as a “great ally and partner” and confirmed that discussions with the Quad would take place during his trip.





The talks between Washington and Tehran remain precarious, with progress tempered by deep mistrust and unresolved disputes over nuclear material and maritime control.





While Rubio’s comments suggest cautious optimism, the insistence on dismantling Iran’s tolling system and securing uranium handover highlights the formidable obstacles ahead.





The coming days may prove decisive in determining whether diplomacy prevails or whether the conflict resumes with greater intensity.





AFP







