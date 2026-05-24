



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has emphasised that future wars will be multi-domain, involving land, sea, air, cyberspace and cognitive warfare operating simultaneously.





He underlined that technology, speed and innovation will be decisive factors in determining the success of military operations.





Speaking at the inauguration of a defence manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, he noted that warfare is undergoing rapid transformation, moving away from manpower and conventional weapons towards AI, drones, robotics, cyber systems, autonomous platforms, space technologies, precision strike weapons and information dominance.





General Chauhan explained that battlefields will no longer be confined to geographical space but will extend into information networks, digital ecosystems and cyber infrastructure. He stressed that national security now depends not only on the courage of soldiers, sailors and air warriors but also on the strength of the technological ecosystem, industrial capability, manufacturing base and innovation capacity.





Countries that innovate quickly, accelerate production and adapt their armed forces rapidly will gain a strategic edge.





He highlighted that even the most capable military force requires a strong industrial base, making self-reliance in defence not just an economic goal but a strategic necessity. India’s domestic defence production has reached nearly ₹1.27 lakh crore, while exports have climbed to a record ₹38,000 crore, with items being supplied to over 100 countries.





The newly inaugurated NIBE Group facility in Shirdi will manufacture artillery bombshells, specifically five lakh 155 mm shells, which will significantly boost India’s self-reliance in critical defence capabilities.





General Chauhan remarked that Shirdi, traditionally known for faith and spirituality, will now also be recognised as a hub for defence manufacturing, industrial growth, technological innovation and national security. He described the facility as part of the national mission to achieve self-reliance in defence, reflecting growing industrial confidence.





Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman Satish Kamat added that the ability to produce weapons and ammunition during ongoing conflicts is vital, and facilities like this will play a crucial role in ensuring India’s preparedness. He reiterated that the plant will contribute substantially to making the country ‘Atmanirbhar’ in a critical area of defence production.





This development reflects India’s broader push to strengthen its defence ecosystem, combining industrial growth with technological innovation to meet the demands of modern warfare.





It also signals the country’s determination to position itself as a global supplier of defence equipment while ensuring strategic autonomy in critical capabilities.





PTI







