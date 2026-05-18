



ICEYE, the Finnish-headquartered global leader in space-based intelligence, has announced that it will establish its first Indian production facility within the next year, marking a significant milestone in the country’s growing role in the global space economy, reported Cnbctv18.





The new facility will manufacture small satellites for defence, surveillance and environmental monitoring, and will serve as ICEYE’s primary manufacturing hub for the Asia-Pacific region, complementing its existing operations in Europe and the United States.





Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE, explained that the company’s decision reflects both global and Indian trends of increasing defence spending and rapid adoption of space-based capabilities.





He emphasised that recent conflicts have demonstrated the importance of space as the next frontier for intelligence and defence, and highlighted ICEYE’s specialisation in national intelligence systems based on space-derived data.





Traditionally, intelligence relied on multiple sources, but space-based assets are now becoming the primary layer of intelligence. ICEYE’s ability to manufacture small satellites at scale allows rapid deployment of large constellations, enhancing resilience and coverage.





The company provides not only satellites but also ground segment infrastructure and training to governments worldwide. Its customer base spans Europe, Japan, the Middle East, Brazil, Canada and the United States.





ICEYE owns the world’s most advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, capable of producing imagery with resolutions as fine as 25 centimetres, day or night and in all weather conditions. This technology has proven critical in defence, intelligence, insurance and emergency management sectors, with demand surging amid geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





Modrzewski confirmed that ICEYE aims to manufacture around ten satellites in India during the first year, scaling up to between twenty and forty annually in subsequent years. While declining to disclose exact investment figures, he noted that the commitment would be in the tens of millions of dollars.





The company currently produces about fifty satellites annually and plans to exceed one hundred per year by 2028, with hundreds more to be deployed in the coming years. Satellites manufactured in India will serve both global markets and local demand, with ICEYE committed to building its presence regardless of government order volumes.





India’s appeal lies in its large pool of highly skilled talent, rapidly growing economy and increasingly complex challenges requiring advanced intelligence solutions. ICEYE already has customers in India and is in active discussions with government stakeholders, though details remain confidential.





Modrzewski stressed that the company values collaboration with the government where priorities align, but is capable of operating independently. He also indicated potential collaborations with ISRO, private satellite launch providers, electronics manufacturers, technology partners and defence ecosystem players such as drone and integrated systems companies.





Founded in Finland, ICEYE now operates globally with over 1,000 employees across Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, the UAE, Greece and the US. The company has crossed approximately $280 million in revenue this year and aims to double it, with India identified as a priority market.





Last week, ICEYE delivered MikroSAR, Poland’s sovereign radar satellite reconnaissance system, in under twelve months from contract signing, marking the fastest deployment of an operational satellite programme worldwide. This system grants the Polish Armed Forces complete independence in satellite reconnaissance, underscoring ICEYE’s ability to deliver sovereign capabilities rapidly.





The establishment of ICEYE’s Indian facility represents a major boost to the country’s ambitions in the space and defence sectors, reinforcing its position as a critical hub in the Asia-Pacific region for advanced satellite manufacturing and intelligence solutions.





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