



At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 injured when a powerful bomb targeted a train carrying Pakistan Army personnel and civilians in Quetta, Balochistan, on 24 May 2026.





The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which caused derailment, fire, and widespread destruction near Chaman Phatak railway station.





The explosion struck a train reportedly transporting army personnel and their families from Quetta Cantonment towards Peshawar. Witnesses said an explosives-laden car rammed into one of the carriages as the train passed a signal point, triggering a massive blast.





The force of the detonation overturned two bogies, set several coaches ablaze, and sent thick black smoke billowing across the area. Gunfire was reported immediately after the blast, adding to the chaos and panic among passengers and bystanders.





Casualties included both civilians and security personnel. Rescue workers, paramilitary soldiers, and volunteers rushed to the site, pulling victims from overturned carriages and transporting the injured to hospitals.





Authorities declared a medical emergency in Quetta, with doctors and medical staff summoned urgently to handle the influx of wounded, many of whom were in critical condition. Hospitals across the city were placed on high alert.





The blast also damaged at least ten vehicles parked nearby and shattered windows of surrounding buildings. Fires broke out in cars and train coaches, requiring multiple fire brigade units to bring the situation under control. Disturbing visuals showed charred vehicles, mangled train bogies, and rescue teams working amid debris and smoke.





Officials confirmed that the train was carrying military personnel, including officers and their families, some of whom were travelling ahead of the Eid holiday. Railway authorities halted the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express at Quetta Railway Station as a precautionary measure. Security forces cordoned off the area, while the Counter-Terrorism Department and bomb disposal squads began investigations.





The BLA described the attack as a “fidayeen” operation targeting security personnel. The group has a history of targeting trains, railway infrastructure, and military convoys in Balochistan, which has long been plagued by separatist insurgency. The attack follows recent setbacks suffered by the BLA in counterinsurgency operations across the province, suggesting retaliation against Pakistani forces.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly act of terrorism and vowing strict action against those responsible. He expressed condolences to the families of victims and reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to eliminate terrorism.





Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi also condemned the incident, alleging that “anti-Pakistan elements operating from India and Afghanistan” were sponsoring terrorism to destabilise the country. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti echoed similar sentiments, describing the perpetrators as “enemies of humanity.”





This attack highlights the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan, where insurgent groups continue to strike at military and civilian targets despite intensified counterinsurgency operations.





The incident also underscores the vulnerability of Pakistan’s railway infrastructure, which has been repeatedly targeted in recent years, including the hijacking of a passenger train in 2025 and the derailment of the Jaffar Express in Sindh later that year.





Agencies







