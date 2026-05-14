



Hosur has taken a decisive step forward in its emergence as a major aerospace hub with the expansion of International Aerospace Manufacturing Private Limited, the joint venture between Rolls-Royce and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.





The venture, structured as a 50:50 partnership, inaugurated a new 12-acre manufacturing facility on Wednesday, designed to scale production of high-precision compressor and turbine components for both civil and defence aerospace programs.





This development underscores Tamil Nadu’s ambition to position itself as a leading aerospace and defence manufacturing destination in India.





The expansion follows signals from Rolls-Royce last year during the visit of former chief minister M K Stalin to the United Kingdom, where the engineering giant outlined plans for a significant increase in its presence in the state.





Tamil Nadu has been sharpening its aerospace and defence ambitions, leveraging its proximity to Bangalore’s established engineering ecosystem while simultaneously building a deeper industrial base of its own.





Hosur, strategically located near the Karnataka border, has become a preferred site for advanced manufacturing investments due to its strong connectivity, availability of skilled workforce, and robust industrial infrastructure.





Sashi Mukundan, executive vice-president at Rolls-Royce India, described the joint venture with HAL as a testament to the company’s long-standing commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. He emphasised that the facility represents the sustained efforts invested in creating a strong and resilient aerospace and defence ecosystem within the country.





Mukundan further stated that Rolls-Royce intends to position India as a strategic “home market” and plans to increase sourcing from India tenfold in alignment with future programmes and partnerships. He highlighted that IAMPL has already become a benchmark facility within Rolls-Royce’s global manufacturing network.





The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mukundan, Ravi K, chairman and managing director of HAL, and Seenivasan Balasubramanian, chief executive of IAMPL. HAL noted that the expansion would significantly deepen India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities, particularly at a time when the country is pushing for greater localisation in defence production and engine component manufacturing.





This aligns with India’s broader strategic objective of reducing dependence on imports and strengthening its domestic industrial base in critical sectors.





The Hosur facility is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting both civil aviation and defence aerospace programmes, contributing to India’s growing reputation as a global aerospace manufacturing destination.





The expansion also reflects the increasing confidence of international companies in India’s ability to deliver high-precision engineering at scale, while simultaneously nurturing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of advanced aerospace technologies.





Tamil Nadu’s positioning as a strategic hub, coupled with the collaborative efforts of HAL and Rolls-Royce, reinforces the state’s role in India’s aerospace modernisation drive.





Agencies







