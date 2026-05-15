



India’s Atomic Energy Regulatory Board has formally approved the restart of Unit 2 at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, granting it operational clearance for another decade.





This decision follows a multi-tiered safety review and technical assessment after extensive refurbishment and upgrades carried out by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.





The regulator will continue to maintain oversight and monitor the safety performance of both Units 1 and 2 at the site, ensuring compliance with prescribed standards.





Tarapur’s Units 1 and 2 are 160 MWe boiling water reactors commissioned in 1969, marking Asia’s first nuclear power plants. Unit 1 underwent similar refurbishment for a ten-year operating extension and was successfully restarted in December 2025.





The refurbishment program included the replacement of reactor coolant recirculation piping with advanced corrosion-resistant forged stainless-steel components, a measure designed to enhance long-term reliability and reduce maintenance challenges.





Safety enhancements were also introduced, notably the commissioning of the Reactor Containment Filtered Venting System and the Alternate Cooling Water System, both of which strengthen emergency readiness.





Inspections of reactor pressure vessel welds confirmed the unit’s fitness for continued safe operation under normal maintenance regimes, providing assurance of structural integrity and operational resilience.





The life extension of Tarapur underscores the strategic role of legacy reactors in maintaining baseload, low-carbon electricity while India simultaneously develops advanced nuclear technologies.





This decision aligns with India’s long-term target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, a goal being pursued through parallel efforts in small modular reactors and greater private sector participation in the nuclear domain.





Tarapur also hosts two additional units, Units 3 and 4, which are 540 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors commissioned in 2005 and 2006. The site is slated for further evolution, with India proposing Tarapur as the rollout location for its first two domestic light water small modular reactors.





These include the Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), a 200 MWe commercial-scale reactor, and the SMR-55, a 55 MWe installation engineered for niche, targeted utility roles. Together, these developments position Tarapur as both a legacy stronghold and a future testbed for India’s nuclear innovation.





The restart of Unit 2 not only reinforces India’s commitment to reliable, clean, and self-reliant energy but also highlights the balance between sustaining older reactors and advancing new-generation nuclear technologies.





It reflects a pragmatic approach to energy security, combining refurbishment of proven assets with the introduction of cutting-edge designs that will shape the country’s nuclear future.





Nuclear Engineering







