



The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for ten coordinated attacks across Balochistan, alleging the killing of ten Pakistani security personnel and four individuals it described as state agents.





The operations were said to have taken place in Kharan, Washuk, Awaran, Kech, and Mastung, with the group targeting Frontier Corps posts, military camps, convoys, and personnel guarding a road construction company. The BLF also stated that weapons were seized and surveillance equipment destroyed during these operations.





On 3 May, BLF fighters reportedly attacked a Frontier Corps checkpoint on Gazi Road in Kharan city using rockets and grenade launchers. The group claimed that the projectiles struck inside the post, causing casualties and damage.





It further alleged that Pakistani forces responded with indiscriminate fire on nearby civilians and attempted to pursue the attackers using quadcopters, though the BLF said its fighters managed to retreat safely.





In Washuk, the BLF carried out what it described as an intelligence-based operation on 2 May in the Naag-Grari area, killing two individuals it labelled as armed death squad agents. The group claimed to have seized two Kalashnikov rifles and a motorcycle from them. It noted that this was the second such operation in the area, referencing a previous attack on 17 March where three alleged operatives were killed and one person taken into custody.





In Awaran, the BLF stated that its fighters attacked the main Pakistani military camp in Tirteej on 29 April. The assault reportedly began with a sniper shot that killed a soldier on duty, followed by sustained fire from light machine guns and heavier weapons, which the group claimed caused further casualties and damage inside the camp.





The BLF also claimed responsibility for an attack on a military convoy and personnel guarding a road construction company in Tirteej Koturi. According to the group, the attack began with a sniper strike that killed one soldier, after which heavy weapons fire killed another and injured several others.





On 28 April, the BLF said it attacked a military checkpoint in the Geshkour-Zek area of Kolwah in Awaran. It claimed that a sniper shot killed one soldier before the checkpoint was further targeted with heavy weapons, leading to additional casualties and damage to defensive positions.





The BLF’s statement framed these operations as part of its ongoing campaign against Pakistani forces and their alleged collaborators.





The group’s claims, while not independently verified, underscore the continuing insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist organisations such as the BLF and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) have intensified attacks on security forces, infrastructure projects, and individuals they accuse of aiding the state.





These developments highlight the persistent instability in the province, which has long been a flashpoint for conflict between separatist groups and the Pakistani state.





ANI







