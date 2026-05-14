



US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday for what has been described as a high‑stakes bilateral engagement amid ongoing tensions over trade, technology and regional security.





The meeting began with a formal welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, where Xi greeted Trump with a warm handshake before introducing him to members of his cabinet. Trump reciprocated by presenting his own senior officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.





The ceremonial guard of honour was provided by China’s People’s Liberation Army Honour Guard Battalion, underscoring the significance of the occasion.





Following the welcome, the two leaders were scheduled to hold detailed bilateral talks covering economic cooperation, tariffs, global supply chains and wider geopolitical developments. A state banquet in Trump’s honour was also planned for later in the evening, reflecting the importance attached to the visit by Beijing.





Trump had arrived in China on Wednesday for the two‑day summit and was received by Vice President Han Zheng, with US Ambassador to China David Perdue also present. This marks Trump’s first state visit to China since 2017, and the two leaders have not met face‑to‑face since their Busan meeting in October last year.





The Chinese Embassy in Washington had set the tone ahead of Trump’s arrival by reiterating its position on sensitive issues in China‑US relations. In a statement posted on X, the Embassy warned that four red lines must not be challenged during the visit.





These were listed as the Taiwan Question, Democracy and Human Rights, Paths and Political Systems, and China’s Development Right. The emphasis on these red lines highlights Beijing’s determination to safeguard its core interests while engaging Washington on areas of cooperation.





The meeting comes at a time when both nations are grappling with strained ties over tariffs, technology competition and regional flashpoints, particularly in the Asia‑Pacific.





The ceremonial and diplomatic gestures in Beijing were designed to project stability and goodwill, but the substantive talks are expected to be complex, given the breadth of issues on the agenda.





The summit is being closely watched internationally, as any progress in easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies could have far‑reaching implications for global markets and security dynamics.





ANI







