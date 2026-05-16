



The United Arab Emirates is preparing to store up to 30 million barrels of crude oil in India as part of a strategic energy partnership designed to strengthen emergency reserves and enhance supply security.





This arrangement will make use of India’s strategic petroleum reserve facilities, which are located in underground caverns and serve as buffers against global supply disruptions.





By placing crude oil in these reserves, both countries will be better prepared to withstand geopolitical tensions, sudden spikes in demand, or unexpected interruptions in supply chains.





The move reflects a deliberate policy of resilience, ensuring continuity of energy flows in an increasingly volatile global environment.





Energy cooperation between India and the UAE has expanded rapidly in recent years, covering not only crude oil storage but also refining, renewable energy, and long-term supply agreements. The UAE’s decision to utilise India’s reserves underscores the trust and depth of the bilateral relationship, while also reinforcing India’s role as a major energy and logistics hub in the wider region.





India’s strategic reserves, which already hold crude from other suppliers, provide a secure and cost-effective solution for partners seeking to safeguard their energy interests. For the UAE, this arrangement offers diversification of storage locations beyond its own territory, reducing exposure to regional risks in the Gulf.





The partnership also aligns with India’s broader energy security strategy, which includes diversifying sources of supply, expanding refining capacity, and investing in renewable energy projects. India’s reserves are designed to cover several weeks of national demand, and the addition of UAE crude will further strengthen this cushion.





At the same time, the arrangement supports the UAE’s ambition to remain a reliable supplier to Asian markets, particularly as it seeks to expand production capacity towards five million barrels per day in the coming years. By embedding its crude in India’s reserves, the UAE ensures that its oil remains accessible to one of its largest customers even during crises.





This cooperation is part of a wider framework of India-UAE strategic ties, which have grown to encompass trade, investment, technology, and maritime security. The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and a major source of investment, while hosting a large Indian expatriate community.





The energy dimension of this relationship has become increasingly important, especially given the vulnerability of global trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. By storing crude in India, the UAE reduces its dependence on these chokepoints and contributes to regional stability by ensuring uninterrupted flows of energy.





The initiative also reflects the evolving geopolitics of energy in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. With rising tensions in the Gulf and increasing competition for secure supply chains, India’s reserves are emerging as a critical asset not only for its own security but also for its partners.





The UAE’s participation strengthens India’s position as a regional hub, capable of supporting both domestic needs and international cooperation. It also demonstrates how energy partnerships are being redefined to include shared storage and joint resilience measures, rather than simply trade in commodities.





In the longer term, this collaboration could pave the way for deeper integration in energy infrastructure, including joint refining projects, renewable ventures, and coordinated responses to market volatility.





It highlights the strategic foresight of both nations in anticipating future challenges and embedding mechanisms of stability into their partnership.





By combining India’s storage capacity with the UAE’s production strength, the two countries are building a framework that enhances mutual security and contributes to global energy stability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







