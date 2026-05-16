



The execution plan for the twelve additional Su‑30 aircraft has now been firmly scheduled, with one unit to be delivered in FY28 and the remaining eleven completed in FY29.





This phased approach reflects both production realities and the need to align deliveries with the broader upgrade program that is being prepared for the Su‑30 fleet.





The decision to spread the induction across two financial years ensures that resources, industrial capacity and integration timelines are balanced without overburdening the system.





The larger Su‑30 upgrade project itself is entering a critical stage, with the design phase expected to last between five and six years. This extended period is necessary given the complexity of the modifications envisaged, which include avionics modernisation, radar enhancements, integration of new weapon systems and improvements to electronic warfare suites.





Only after this design phase is complete will the aircraft move towards technical adoption, a process that will involve rigorous testing, certification and eventual induction into frontline service.





The upgrade program is widely seen as essential to maintaining the Su‑30MKI as the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet. With over 270 aircraft in service, the Su‑30MKI remains the most numerous fighter type, and its modernisation is critical to ensuring operational relevance against evolving threats.





The planned enhancements are expected to bring the aircraft closer to fifth‑generation standards in terms of sensor fusion, survivability and network‑centric warfare capabilities.





Industry sources indicate that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will play a central role in the execution of both the new orders and the upgrade program. HAL’s Nashik facility, which has long been the hub for Su‑30 production and assembly, will be tasked with implementing the modifications once the design phase concludes.





The company has already begun preparatory work, including infrastructure upgrades and workforce training, to ensure readiness for the demanding tasks ahead.





The upgrade is also expected to incorporate indigenous technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), such as advanced radars, electronic warfare systems and mission computers.





This aligns with India’s broader push for self‑reliance in defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The integration of Indian systems will not only reduce dependence on foreign suppliers but also enhance the aircraft’s adaptability to specific operational requirements.





Strategically, the timing of the upgrade is significant. By the early 2030s, several regional air forces will have inducted fifth‑generation fighters, and India’s Su‑30 fleet must remain competitive. The modernisation program is therefore designed to extend the aircraft’s service life well into the 2040s, ensuring that it continues to serve as a credible deterrent and a versatile platform for both air dominance and strike missions.





The phased induction of the twelve new aircraft alongside the long‑term upgrade plan demonstrates a dual approach: meeting immediate force requirements while investing in future capability.





This balance reflects the Indian Air Force’s recognition that while new platforms such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) are on the horizon, the Su‑30MKI will remain indispensable for decades to come.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







