



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Abu Dhabi was marked by a striking gesture from the United Arab Emirates, which deployed its F‑16 Block 60 ‘Desert Falcon’ fighter jets to escort his aircraft.





The video footage captured the UAE Air Force jets flying alongside the custom‑modified Boeing 777‑300ER, designated ‘Air India One’ when carrying the Prime Minister. This ceremonial escort underscored the depth of the bilateral relationship and the respect accorded to the Indian leader by the Gulf nation.





The visit came at a time of heightened global energy uncertainty due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has disrupted supply chains and driven up fuel prices worldwide. Against this backdrop,





Modi’s one‑day trip to the oil‑rich UAE carried significant strategic weight, particularly as India grapples with rising fuel costs at home.





Upon landing, he was warmly received by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who welcomed him with a guard of honour. Modi expressed gratitude to his “brother” Mohamed bin Zayed for the special gesture, highlighting the personal warmth that has become a hallmark of their relationship.





During the talks, both leaders focused on strengthening cooperation in critical areas such as trade, investment, energy security, and people‑to‑people ties. The discussions culminated in the signing of memorandums of understanding in the fields of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Strategic Petroleum Reserves.





These agreements are expected to bolster India’s energy resilience by ensuring reliable supplies and storage capacity, while also deepening economic engagement with Abu Dhabi, a key partner in the Gulf.





The UAE’s role as India’s third‑largest trading partner and seventh‑largest source of cumulative investment over the past quarter century was emphasised during the visit. The new pacts add to an already robust framework of cooperation, spanning hydrocarbons, infrastructure, technology, and diaspora linkages.





Modi’s trip, though brief, yielded tangible returns by reinforcing India’s energy security strategy and cementing ties with a nation that sits at the crossroads of global commerce and energy flows.





The symbolism of the F‑16 escort, combined with the substantive agreements signed, reflects the UAE’s intent to project solidarity with India at a time of regional turbulence. For New Delhi, the visit reaffirmed its commitment to diversifying energy partnerships and securing long‑term arrangements in the Gulf, while also showcasing the strength of its diplomatic outreach in the wider West Asian theatre.





Agencies







