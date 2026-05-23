



India’s energy security is under acute stress as the US‑Iran war continues to choke the Strait of Hormuz, driving up oil prices, weakening the rupee, and disrupting LPG supplies.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s urgent three‑point directive to his ministers aims to cut red tape, secure alternative energy, and keep the long‑term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 intact despite the crisis.





The escalating conflict in West Asia has become more than a distant geopolitical event; it is directly affecting Indian households and businesses. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global petroleum passes, has triggered immediate consequences.





Petrol and diesel prices have risen by almost ₹4 per litre, while LPG shipments face delays, straining household budgets. Restaurants and small businesses that rely on LPG are struggling to maintain operations, with some forced to shut down temporarily. The government has prioritised household cooking gas over commercial use, leaving industries and eateries scrambling for alternatives.





The Prime Minister convened a four‑hour council of ministers meeting in New Delhi to address these challenges. His first directive was to accelerate governance by cutting bureaucratic red tape.





He stressed that ministries must act swiftly, simplify procedures, and embrace transparency to improve the ease of living. In times of global crisis, delays in decision‑making can worsen domestic vulnerabilities, so efficiency has become a national imperative.





The second directive focused on securing alternative energy and fuel sources. India’s dependence on crude oil and LPG imports from the Gulf has left it exposed to external shocks. Modi urged ministers to scale up biogas production, expand renewable solar and wind ecosystems, and strengthen domestic fertiliser supply chains.





These measures are designed to reduce reliance on volatile imports and build resilience against future disruptions. Analysts note that expanding strategic petroleum reserves, accelerating electric vehicle adoption, and deepening ethanol blending programs could further cushion India against energy shocks.





The third directive reaffirmed the long‑term national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Modi emphasised that transforming India into a developed nation by its centenary of independence is not just aspirational but a binding commitment. He called for next‑generation reforms that directly benefit citizens at the grassroots level, ensuring that short‑term crises do not derail long‑term progress.





The broader economic fallout is already visible. Moody’s has cut India’s 2026 growth forecast to 6%, citing subdued private consumption and industrial activity amid high energy costs. Inflation is projected to remain elevated at around 4.5%, while the rupee has depreciated sharply against the US dollar, widening the current account deficit.





Sectors such as aviation, FMCG, and manufacturing are under pressure due to rising input costs, while fertiliser shortages threaten agricultural productivity. Equity markets remain volatile, with Nifty earnings growth expected to slow significantly if the conflict drags on.





Diplomatic efforts continue, with a fragile ceasefire holding for now. Negotiations mediated by regional partners face hurdles, particularly around Iran’s nuclear programme and safe passage through shipping lanes. Until the Strait of Hormuz reopens fully, global oil markets are expected to remain unstable. India’s external affairs team, led by S Jaishankar, alongside NITI Aayog strategists, is working to align domestic resilience with international diplomacy.





The Prime Minister’s three‑point mandate reflects a dual strategy: immediate crisis management through governance and energy diversification, and unwavering commitment to long‑term national development. For citizens, the message is clear—while external shocks are unavoidable, India’s strength lies in decisive leadership and collective resilience.





Agencies







