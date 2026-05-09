



Vietnam and India are poised to deepen their naval cooperation through a significant package of acquisitions and support arrangements. Central to this development is Vietnam’s plan to procure three to four Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and fourteen high-speed patrol boats from India.





These acquisitions are being facilitated under the $500 million line of credit extended by India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier visit to Vietnam. Of this, projects worth $300 million have already been identified, with the OPVs and patrol boats forming the backbone of the procurement.





The final number of OPVs will depend on tendered costs, and there is a possibility that some of these vessels may be built in Vietnam under technology transfer arrangements, marking a notable step in bilateral defence industrial cooperation.





The OPVs represent a landmark for India as Vietnam will become the first major overseas customer for these platforms. India has built and operated multiple OPVs for its Navy and Coast Guard, with the Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) class currently under construction.





These ships are designed for extended patrols, surveillance, and maritime security operations, making them highly suitable for Vietnam’s requirements in the South China Sea.





The acquisition underscores Vietnam’s intent to strengthen its maritime deterrence posture and diversify its sources of naval hardware.





The patrol boats, meanwhile, are expected to be of a similar class to the twelve High Speed Guard Boats handed over by India in 2022 under a $100 million line of credit. Those vessels, measuring 35 metres, were built partly in Larsen & Toubro’s shipyard in India and partly in Vietnam’s Hong Ha Shipyard.





The new batch of fourteen patrol boats is likely to follow the same model, with the majority constructed in Vietnam, thereby enhancing local shipbuilding capacity and fostering closer industrial collaboration. These fast craft will be vital for Vietnam’s border guard and coastal security missions, providing rapid response capability in littoral waters.





Beyond new acquisitions, the remaining $200 million of the credit line is earmarked for upgrading existing Vietnam Navy ships and procuring submarine batteries. This reflects a balanced approach of modernising current assets while inducting new platforms.





India has also offered maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support for Vietnam’s Su-30 fighter aircraft and Kilo-class submarines, both of which are critical components of Vietnam’s force structure. Such support will ensure sustained operational readiness and reduce dependence on Russian facilities, aligning with Vietnam’s broader strategy of diversifying defence partnerships.





India’s naval cooperation with Vietnam has already seen tangible milestones. In July 2023, India handed over its Khukri-class corvette INS Kirpan to the Vietnam Navy, which inducted it as HQ-26. This transfer was symbolic of India’s willingness to share frontline assets with trusted partners.





The OPV and patrol boat deals now build upon that precedent, expanding Vietnam’s fleet with versatile platforms suited for surveillance, interdiction, and coastal defence. India has also offered its Akash surface-to-air missile system, further broadening the scope of cooperation.





These developments highlight the growing synergy between the two nations in maritime security. India’s shipbuilding industry gains its first major export customer for OPVs, while Vietnam strengthens its naval capabilities with proven platforms.





The technology transfer and local construction elements ensure that Vietnam’s shipyards gain valuable expertise, contributing to long-term self-reliance. Together, these initiatives reinforce the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and underline the shared commitment to safeguarding stability in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







