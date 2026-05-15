



A ship was reported seized by Iranian personnel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and was being steered towards Iranian waters.





The incident coincided with discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which both leaders agreed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to international shipping.





China, as Iran’s closest major partner and its largest oil buyer, has a vested interest in the strait, which has largely been closed to foreign vessels since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began on 28 February, triggering the most severe disruption to global energy supplies in history.





The United States paused its direct attacks on Iran last month but imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, further straining maritime trade. In the latest escalation, an Indian cargo vessel transporting livestock from Africa to the United Arab Emirates was sunk on Wednesday in waters off Oman.





India condemned the attack, confirming that all 14 crew members were rescued by the Omani coast guard. According to British maritime security firm Vanguard, the vessel was likely struck by a missile or drone, causing a devastating explosion.





Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that unauthorised personnel boarded a ship anchored off Fujairah in the UAE and redirected it towards Iran. Vanguard later confirmed that Iranian personnel had seized the vessel while it was at anchor.





Following Trump’s talks with Xi, the White House stated that both leaders agreed the strait must remain open. Xi emphasised China’s opposition to militarisation of the waterway and to any attempt to impose tolls for passage.





He also expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s reliance on the strait. Both leaders reaffirmed that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran continues to deny. Trump is keen to secure Chinese support to end the war, which has become a political liability ahead of U.S. midterm elections in November.





However, analysts remain sceptical that Xi will pressure Iran, given its strategic value as a counterweight to U.S. influence.





Diplomatic efforts remain stalled after both Washington and Tehran rejected each other’s latest proposals last week. Fujairah, the UAE’s sole oil port located just outside the Strait of Hormuz, has become increasingly significant as it allows shipments to bypass the chokepoint. Iran recently expanded its maritime claims to include this area, heightening tensions.





Despite its hardline stance, Iran has begun striking deals with certain countries to allow passage through the strait under its terms. A Japanese tanker crossed after Tokyo’s prime minister sought assistance from Iran’s president, while a massive Chinese tanker also passed following an agreement reported by Iran’s Fars news agency.





Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed that 30 vessels had crossed since Wednesday evening, a notable increase compared to the five to seven ships that had been passing daily in recent weeks, though still far below the pre-war average of 140.





Iran’s Judiciary Spokesperson Asghar Jahangir defended the seizures of U.S. tankers, stating they were conducted under both domestic and international law. Meanwhile, the human toll of the conflict continues to mount, with thousands of Iranians killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes during the early weeks of the war and thousands more casualties reported in Lebanon as fighting reignited between Israel and Hezbollah. Talks between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington were described as productive and are set to continue, offering a rare glimmer of progress amid the broader deadlock.





Trump has repeatedly stated that his objectives in launching the war were to dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme, eliminate its capacity to attack neighbouring states, and create conditions for Iranians to overthrow their government.





A senior U.S. admiral, Brad Cooper, told the Senate that Iran’s ability to threaten regional partners and U.S. interests had been “significantly degraded” across all domains. However, he declined to directly address reports that Iran retains substantial missile and drone capabilities.





Despite internal unrest earlier in the year, Iran’s rulers have faced no organised opposition since the war began, and their control of the strait has provided them with leverage in negotiations.





Washington continues to demand that Tehran surrender enriched uranium and halt further enrichment, while Iran insists on the lifting of sanctions, reparations for war damage, and recognition of its authority over the strait.





Agencies











