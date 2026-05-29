



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program has entered a decisive stage with the formal release of Requests for Proposal (RFPs), marking a historic shift towards private-sector-led stealth fighter development.





This aircraft is set to reshape India’s combat capabilities by introducing fifth-generation stealth technology, advanced sensors, and manned-unmanned teaming doctrines, while simultaneously transforming the domestic aerospace ecosystem.





The AMCA is envisioned as the centrepiece of India’s future air combat strategy in an era dominated by stealth platforms.





The urgency of the program is underscored by the steady decline in squadron strength and the regional security dynamic, with China already fielding its J-20 stealth fighters in significant numbers and Pakistan reportedly moving closer to acquiring the J-35.





While India is inducting additional Rafale and TEJAS fighters to bolster combat mass, the Indian Air Force requires AMCA to dominate contested airspace equipped with advanced radars and air defence systems.





The aircraft itself will be a twin-engine, 25-tons stealth fighter featuring internal weapons bays, advanced sensors, and sensor fusion. It is designed to perform air superiority, deep strike, and electronic warfare missions.





Beyond its operational role, AMCA represents India’s formal entry into fifth-generation warfare, centred around stealth, electronic warfare, and AI-assisted operations. Its integration into future doctrines will include manned-unmanned teaming, where AMCA will coordinate with loyal wingman drones to reduce risks to human pilots in high-threat environments.





The program is also a transformational project for India’s defence industry. Indigenous capabilities are being developed in stealth manufacturing, advanced composites, mission software, and aerospace materials.





The government’s decision to involve private-sector companies alongside traditional defence firms marks a structural shift, aiming to create a diversified domestic aerospace ecosystem rather than relying solely on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.





Three private consortia—TATA Advanced Systems, L&T-BEL, and Bharat Forge-BEML—are competing to build prototypes in partnership with the Aeronautical Development Agency under DRDO. A new aerospace hub in Andhra Pradesh will host prototype development, assembly, and testing, symbolising India’s intent to establish parallel production lines.





The most critical technological challenge lies in engine development. The initial AMCA MK-1 variant will fly with the American GE F414 engine, but India’s strategic objective is to co-develop a more powerful indigenous engine for the MK-2 variant.





Jet engine technology remains one of the most complex areas of aerospace engineering, mastered by only a handful of nations. India is actively seeking collaboration with Rolls-Royce and Safran to bridge this gap, while simultaneously investing in indigenous R&D to reduce long-term dependence on foreign suppliers.





The RFP stipulates that the first prototype must take flight within 30 months of contract signing, with 1,800 test sorties to be completed within seven years.





The maiden prototype is expected by 2029, with series production planned for the mid-2030s. The Indian Air Force aims to induct around seven squadrons of AMCA, making it a cornerstone of its future force structure.





The program, valued at approximately ₹15,000 crore, is fully funded for the prototype phase, with thousands of jobs expected to be generated across aerospace engineering, avionics, metallurgy, and robotics.





If executed on schedule, AMCA will not only provide India with a cutting-edge stealth fighter but also reshape its defence industrial base.





It represents a technological leap and a doctrinal transformation, positioning India to counter regional threats while advancing its long-term goal of self-reliance in defence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







