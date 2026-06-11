



The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program has reached a significant stage in its developmental cycle, with radar cross-section (RCS) testing being conducted at Dundigal, Hyderabad, Telangana.





The coordinates provided, 17.674359, 78.390435, correspond closely to the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) ORANGE facility, which stands for Open Range RCS Measurement Facility.





This site is located at Dundigal and is specifically designed for advanced RCS evaluation, a critical step in validating stealth characteristics of next-generation combat aircraft.





The airframe currently under test at the Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal is not a prototype but rather a developmental structure intended for RCS measurement. This distinction is important, as it highlights that the aircraft visible at the site is a test article rather than a flight-ready prototype. Such testbeds are essential for refining stealth geometry, coatings, and materials before the rollout of actual flying prototypes.





Interestingly, mapping platforms show differing representations of the site. On Apple Maps, the airframe is visible under testing, whereas Google Maps depicts it as still under construction. This discrepancy underscores the cryptic nature of the program and the deliberate opacity surrounding sensitive defence projects.





The visibility of such assets on commercial mapping services often sparks speculation, but the reality is that these structures are carefully managed developmental test articles.





The ORANGE facility itself is a highly specialised installation, designed to measure the radar signature of aircraft across multiple frequencies and angles. India’s establishment of such a facility places it among a select group of nations capable of independently validating stealth performance.





The data generated here will feed directly into the AMCA’s design refinements, ensuring that the aircraft meets stringent low-observability requirements.





The AMCA program, led by the Aeronautical Development Agency under DRDO, is India’s flagship fifth-generation fighter project. Its success depends heavily on achieving credible stealth performance, which makes RCS testing at Dundigal a pivotal milestone.





The airframe under evaluation is likely being subjected to a range of electromagnetic tests, including verification of radar absorbent materials, shaping effectiveness, and signature management techniques.





This phase of testing also aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation goals. With the AMCA expected to roll out prototypes by the late 2020s and induction targeted for the mid-2030s, the current RCS trials represent the foundation upon which future flight models will be built.





The ability to conduct such trials domestically reflects India’s growing technological maturity in aerospace and defence.





The cryptic nature of the testing, coupled with the deliberate lack of public disclosure, is consistent with global practices in stealth aircraft development. Nations such as the United States and China have similarly maintained secrecy during early RCS trials of their fifth-generation fighters. India’s adoption of this approach demonstrates its intent to safeguard sensitive data while progressing steadily towards operational capability.





The Dundigal tests therefore mark a quiet but crucial step in the AMCA journey. While the airframe is not yet a prototype, its presence at the ORANGE facility signals that India is actively validating stealth technologies that will define the aircraft’s combat effectiveness in the decades ahead.





Agencies







