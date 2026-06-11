



The Ministry of Defence has intensified its scrutiny of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over delays in delivering the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force. During a high-level review chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the issue of missed deadlines and technical shortfalls was discussed in detail.





The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kota, underscoring the seriousness of the matter.





Reports indicate that the defence ministry has asked HAL to set realistic timelines and ensure closer coordination with the IAF to resolve outstanding issues. Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the IAF has raised concerns about certain technical specifications not being met in the aircraft produced so far.





In addition, delays in engine supplies from GE Aerospace have compounded the problem, with multiple deadlines missed despite contractual obligations.





HAL has reportedly received at least six GE Aerospace engines, while the structures of 18 aircraft are already complete. Defence officials argue that even accounting for delays in engine deliveries, HAL should have delivered at least six aircraft to the IAF by now.





This has led to speculation that the ministry may impose liquidated damages on HAL for failing to meet contractual commitments. Such penalties would serve both as a financial deterrent and as a signal of accountability in India’s defence manufacturing sector.





The ₹48,000-crore contract signed in February 2021 for 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, followed by another ₹62,370-crore order for 97 additional aircraft in September 2025, highlights the scale of the program.





HAL has completed production of at least 18 aircraft, and if engine supplies stabilise, between 18 and 24 jets could be delivered by the end of this year. However, some Air Staff Qualitative Requirement (ASQR) shortfalls remain to be addressed before induction.





The delays have strategic implications for the IAF, whose fighter squadron strength has fallen to 29, well below the sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons.





The TEJAS MK-1A program is critical to replenishing this shortfall, and further delays risk undermining operational readiness at a time of heightened regional security challenges. Defence analysts note that while GE’s delays were understandable, HAL’s inability to deliver aircraft despite having engines and airframes ready points to deeper issues in project execution.





The defence ministry’s consideration of penalties reflects a broader push to enforce accountability in indigenous defence projects. By directing HAL to adhere to strict timelines and meet its commitments, the government aims to ensure that critical programs like the TEJAS MK-1A do not suffer from avoidable delays. The decision could set a precedent for how India manages its indigenous defence projects and industrial partners in the future.





Agencies







