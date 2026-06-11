



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has lodged a formal complaint against Hyderabad-based TEC Aero Devices, alleging that the supplier submitted forged test reports during the supply of aircraft components for the Light Combat Aircraft MK-1A fighter program.





The matter has now escalated into a criminal investigation, highlighting serious concerns about supply chain integrity in one of India’s most critical defence projects.





According to the First Information Report, HAL’s Aircraft Division had issued 18 purchase orders to TEC Aero Devices beginning on 28 March 2022 for the supply of parts related to the TEJAS MK-1A program.





After scrutiny of samples, test reports and technical documents, the company received approval certificates for manufacturing 35 categories of components comprising 172 items. Procurement conditions required the supplier to submit original test reports during bulk supply of components, covering parameters such as tensile strength, hardness, break load, shear, non-destructive testing, microstructure and salt spray tests.





Between February and September 2023, TEC Aero Devices submitted 199 test reports. HAL’s Quality Control Department later sought confirmation from Axis Inspection Solutions, the Hyderabad-based firm whose name appeared on the documents.





An audit conducted on 29 November 2023 revealed that none of the 199 reports had actually been issued by Axis Inspection Solutions. The inspection firm confirmed that its name and signatures had been misused and that the reports were fabricated without its authorisation.





The audit concluded that all 199 reports submitted by TEC Aero Devices during the period were allegedly forged. HAL responded by debarring the company from conducting business for three years, until 10 March 2027.





The aerospace manufacturer clarified that no financial payments had been released to the supplier in connection with the disputed supplies. A show-cause notice was issued, and after examining the company’s response and conducting internal deliberations, HAL removed TEC Aero Devices from its list of approved suppliers for three years.





Following completion of internal proceedings, HAL decided to initiate criminal action and lodged an FIR against TEC Aero Devices. The complainant explained that the delay in filing the FIR was due to the time taken for internal investigations, audits and administrative procedures.





Police have registered the case and further investigation is underway into the alleged submission of forged quality certification documents.





This incident has wider implications for India’s defence supply chain. The TEJAS MK-1A program is already under scrutiny due to delays in delivery, certification hurdles and production bottlenecks. The exposure of forged test reports raises questions about supplier vetting, quality assurance and the robustness of HAL’s procurement processes.





Defence analysts note that such lapses could undermine confidence in indigenous programs, particularly when the Air Force is awaiting timely induction of combat-ready aircraft. The case also underscores the need for stronger regulatory oversight and independent verification mechanisms to prevent similar breaches in the future.





Agencies







