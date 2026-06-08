



Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer has extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Slovenia, expressing confidence that the two nations will deepen their friendship and cooperation across multiple areas.





Kajzer conveyed his gratitude to Jaishankar for his congratulatory message on his appointment as Slovenia’s Foreign Minister, noting in a post on X that he hoped the Indian minister would be able to visit soon. He emphasised his belief that bilateral ties would expand meaningfully in the coming period.





EAM Jaishankar had earlier congratulated Kajzer on his new role, stating in his message that he looked forward to working together with the Slovenian leadership.





This exchange highlights the growing warmth in India-Slovenia relations, which have historically been cordial but are now poised for greater engagement in trade, technology, and cultural cooperation.





Slovenia, as a member of the European Union, offers India an important gateway for deeper collaboration with Central Europe, while India’s expanding global role makes it a valuable partner for Ljubljana.





The diplomatic momentum was further reinforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Janez Jansa, who was elected as Slovenia’s Prime Minister following a parliamentary vote on 22 May. PM Modi congratulated Jansa and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral ties for shared prosperity and mutual benefit.





In his post on X, Modi underlined his intention to work closely with the Slovenian leader to advance cooperation. Jansa’s return to power marks a significant political shift in Slovenia, with the right-wing leader regaining office after his previous term ended in 2022.





According to reports, the 90-member National Assembly voted 51-36 in favour of Jansa, ending weeks of political deadlock after a tightly contested election in March.





The convergence of these developments—the appointment of Kajzer as Foreign Minister and Jansa’s return as Prime Minister—creates a favourable environment for India and Slovenia to explore new avenues of partnership.





Both sides have already expressed interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as green technology, digital innovation, and strategic trade. With Slovenia’s emphasis on EU integration and India’s growing engagement with Europe, the relationship is expected to gain greater strategic depth.





Jaishankar’s potential visit to Slovenia, as invited by Kajzer, could serve as a catalyst for advancing these discussions and laying the groundwork for a stronger bilateral framework.





ANI







