



Canada’s Indian-origin Foreign Minister Anita Anand concluded a landmark one-day visit to Pakistan, announcing more than 47 million dollars in new security and development assistance while pledging closer cooperation in trade, investment and clean energy, India Today reported





This marked the first visit by a Canadian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in nearly two decades, signalling a renewed push to strengthen bilateral ties.





During her engagements in Islamabad, Anand held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Discussions centred on expanding cooperation across trade, investment, security and development. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to institutionalising bilateral engagement through regular consultations and closer coordination between ministries.





Global Affairs Canada confirmed that 2.2 million dollars will be allocated for security cooperation projects with Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in partnership with the Jakarta Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation.





These projects will focus on border security and management, counterterrorism, financial crime investigations and combatting transnational organised crime. The package builds on Canada’s decade-long support for Pakistan in countering terrorism and cross-border crime.





The announcement comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with multiple insurgencies and militant attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alongside unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that has strained its security apparatus. In addition to security assistance, Anand unveiled 45 million dollars for development programs.





This included 10 million to restore education access for flood-affected children through the United Nations Development Program, 15 million to strengthen climate resilience with the Aga Khan Foundation Canada and 20 million to expand reproductive healthcare and family planning services via the United Nations Population Fund.





Talks also advanced economic cooperation. Both nations agreed to expedite negotiations on a Canada-Pakistan Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement following the second round of talks in Canada in June 2026.





Anand emphasised that the agreement would provide businesses with greater certainty and confidence to invest. Ishaq Dar invited Canadian companies to explore opportunities in education, energy, mining, critical minerals, agriculture, infrastructure and information technology.





Clean energy cooperation featured prominently. Anand highlighted Canadian company JCM Power’s planned 240-megawatt Dhabeji hybrid wind-solar project, to be developed with Karachi Electric, as a key example of growing collaboration.





She also cited Canadian mining giant Barrick’s investment in the Reko Diq copper and gold project. Reko Diq, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold reserves, has long faced challenges due to poor infrastructure, land disputes and militant attacks, but remains central to Pakistan’s economic ambitions.





Beyond trade and investment, Pakistan sought Canada’s support in restoring the Indus Water Treaty, which India suspended in 2025 following the Pahalgam massacre. Ishaq Dar also raised the Kashmir issue, describing it as a longstanding dispute on the UN Security Council agenda and urging Canada to support adherence to international law and treaty obligations.





Anand also met Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to ISPR, discussions focused on regional peace, security and counterterrorism.





The visit underscored Canada’s intent to deepen its engagement with Pakistan across multiple domains, from security and development to trade and clean energy, while also addressing sensitive regional issues.





Agencies







