



Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, the wholly-owned defence arm of Bharat Forge Limited, has announced a significant partnership with American military vehicle manufacturer AM General, according to a report by MoneyControl.





The collaboration was unveiled at the ongoing Eurosatory defence exposition in Paris, one of the world’s largest defence exhibitions, which regularly serves as a platform for major international defence announcements.





The agreement focuses on the development and distribution of distinct mounted artillery gun systems tailored for the global market. These platforms are designed to meet the evolving requirements of modern defence forces, offering compact, robust, mobile, all-weather and all-terrain capabilities.





The emphasis is on next-generation mounted artillery gun systems that provide a competitive edge in survivability and operational flexibility.





According to KSSL, the partnership is intended to address the growing demand for scalable and exportable artillery solutions. The systems will be positioned to support allied distribution networks and partner nations seeking modern, mobile and survivable 155 mm fires capability. This reflects a broader trend in global defence procurement, where mobility, rapid deployment and interoperability are increasingly prioritised.





The collaboration between Bharat Forge’s defence subsidiary and AM General is particularly notable given AM General’s established reputation as the maker of the Humvee and other tactical vehicles. By combining KSSL’s artillery expertise with AM General’s vehicle platforms, the partnership aims to deliver integrated solutions that can operate effectively across diverse combat environments.





There are numerous opportunities globally for such systems, especially as many armed forces seek to modernise their artillery fleets with platforms that can deliver precision firepower while maintaining high mobility. The partnership is expected to strengthen India’s defence export footprint while simultaneously enhancing AM General’s artillery offerings for international customers.





This development underscores India’s growing role in the global defence industry, with Bharat Forge and its subsidiaries increasingly positioning themselves as suppliers of advanced, indigenous systems. It also highlights the importance of transnational defence partnerships in meeting the complex requirements of contemporary warfare.





Agencies







