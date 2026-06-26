



Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared that Beijing is prepared to expand its flagship Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh during his meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Beijing.





The announcement came as part of Rahman’s four‑day official visit to China, which follows his earlier stop in Malaysia and marks the second leg of his maiden overseas tour since assuming office in February.





Xi Jinping, according to China’s state‑run Xinhua News Agency, expressed support for Bangladesh’s new government in ensuring smooth administration after a period of political instability. He emphasised that China is willing to work with Dhaka to advance “high‑quality” Belt and Road cooperation.





Xi highlighted that both sides could jointly map out priority areas and seize opportunities in green and low‑carbon development, the digital economy, information technology, artificial intelligence and other emerging sectors.





The Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013 by Xi, is a vast global infrastructure and economic development programme designed to enhance connectivity across Asia, Africa and Europe. It involves investments in railways, ports, highways and energy projects, drawing inspiration from the ancient Silk Road to promote trade and economic integration. Bangladesh has been a participant in the initiative, with several projects already underway, including power generation and transport infrastructure.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated in a series of posts that the two leaders jointly announced the decision to build a “China‑Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era.”





This move elevates bilateral relations to a higher level, signalling a deepening of strategic ties. Mao added that Xi stressed China’s consistent policy of good‑neighbourliness and friendship towards Bangladesh, underscoring that Beijing attaches great importance to the relationship.





Xi Jinping was quoted as saying that regardless of global changes, China would not waver in its commitment to building friendship with Bangladesh. He assured that China would remain a trustworthy, good friend, good neighbour and good partner. He also reaffirmed China’s support for Bangladesh in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while firmly opposing foreign interference.





Rahman’s visit to China comes at a crucial time, as his government seeks to strengthen partnerships with major powers following political transition at home. The discussions in Beijing are expected to cover not only infrastructure and economic cooperation but also defence and technological collaboration, given Bangladesh’s growing interest in diversifying its strategic partnerships.





The elevation of ties to a “shared future” framework suggests that both countries are looking to institutionalise long‑term cooperation across multiple domains.





The meeting between Xi and Rahman reflects China’s broader strategy of consolidating its influence in South Asia through economic and strategic engagement. For Bangladesh, the partnership offers opportunities to accelerate development, modernise infrastructure and expand access to advanced technologies, while balancing relations with other regional and global powers.





ANI







