



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will participate in the BRICS National Security Advisors meeting scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 22 to 23 June.





His attendance was confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, which stated that Wang would join the gathering upon invitation.





The meeting is a high-level platform that convenes the National Security Advisors of the expanded BRICS grouping, now comprising eleven member states. It will provide an opportunity for the participants to exchange views on pressing international security challenges, regional issues, and to prepare for the BRICS Summit that India will host in September.





Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian explained that Wang Yi would engage with other BRICS members on the current international security situation and major international and regional issues. He emphasised that the discussions would also cover joint responses to both traditional and non-traditional security threats.





Lin highlighted that amid a volatile global environment, BRICS countries, representing the Global South, are committed to safeguarding peace, promoting development, practising multilateralism, and advancing more equitable global governance. He added that China looks forward to strengthening communication and coordination with fellow BRICS members to enhance political and security cooperation.





Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, is expected to meet India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit. As Beijing’s Special Representative on the India-China border issue, his discussions with Doval are anticipated to touch upon bilateral matters, including the sensitive boundary question.





India currently holds the rotating presidency of the BRICS bloc, which now includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The previous BRICS NSA meeting was hosted by Brazil in Brasilia last year.





The New Delhi meeting comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions across several regions, underscoring the importance of dialogue among major emerging economies. It is expected to lay the groundwork for the leaders’ summit later this year, where broader issues of global governance, security, and cooperation will be addressed.





Agencies







