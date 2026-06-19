



The delivery of the indigenous Intercom Control Selector (ICS) Tester by KCIRI Avionics Research Centre in Coimbatore to the Indian Air Force’s 5 Base Repair Depot represents a significant milestone in India’s aerospace engineering journey.





This achievement is closely aligned with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which emphasises self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





The ICS Tester is a crucial piece of equipment for the Indian Air Force’s fleet of upgraded multi-role fighter jets. These aircraft, particularly the Mirage-2000s, underwent a $2.5 billion mid-life upgrade program spearheaded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in collaboration with French contractors.





The upgrade included the integration of advanced mission computers, new pulse-Doppler radars, electronic warfare systems, and modern glass cockpits, thereby extending the operational lifespan of the fleet.





The Mirage-2000 aircraft operate on a highly classified avionics architecture originally designed by Dassault Aviation and Thales. This architecture makes the maintenance and troubleshooting of components such as the ICS logistically complex and financially demanding.





Traditionally, such tasks required reliance on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers, which often led to delays and increased costs.





By developing and delivering domestic test equipment, the 5 Base Repair Depot can now independently verify the performance and communication integrity of the aircraft’s internal systems.





This capability reduces dependency on foreign OEMs, enhances operational autonomy, and significantly decreases turnaround times for maintenance cycles.





The ICS Tester allows technicians to ensure seamless communication between avionics subsystems, which is vital for mission readiness and combat effectiveness. It also strengthens India’s ability to sustain its upgraded Mirage-2000 fleet without external bottlenecks, thereby improving fleet availability during critical operations.





This development is not only a technical achievement but also a strategic one. It reflects India’s growing competence in indigenous aerospace engineering and its determination to secure long-term self-reliance in defence sustainment.





The initiative complements other indigenous efforts such as the establishment of local Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facilities for advanced missile systems and the integration of modern avionics into legacy platforms.





The delivery of the ICS Tester underscores the importance of building domestic capability in niche areas of avionics testing and validation. It ensures that the Indian Air Force can maintain its frontline fighters with greater efficiency, while simultaneously reinforcing India’s broader defence industrial base.





Agencies







