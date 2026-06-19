AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the Quantum Reference Facility.





Amaravati Quantum Valley announced on Friday that its indigenous dilution refrigerator successfully reached four Kelvin, equivalent to minus 269 degrees Celsius, at the Quantum Reference Facility in Medha Towers, Amaravati.





This milestone marks a significant advance in India’s efforts to build a domestic quantum technology ecosystem.





The achievement was highlighted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the Quantum Reference Facility. The breakthrough supports Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to position Amaravati as a hub for advanced technologies and strengthens India’s cryogenic engineering capabilities. A press release described the four Kelvin milestone as the first major technical success of the initiative.





The journey towards this achievement began in September 2025, when scientists, researchers, start-up founders and industry leaders met Chief Minister Naidu. During the meeting, they presented an assessment indicating that nearly 85 per cent of the components required for quantum computing infrastructure could potentially be developed within India. This assessment laid the foundation for a vision of building a domestic quantum hardware ecosystem.





Following the meeting, Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh called for the creation of a ‘Made in Amaravati for the World’ initiative to establish indigenous quantum hardware capabilities.





Amaravati Quantum Valley subsequently partnered with Qbit Force and Qubitech to identify opportunities for developing quantum hardware within India, with a particular focus on cryogenic technologies essential for advanced quantum computing.





This effort led to the establishment of Quantum Reference Facilities at Medha Towers in Amaravati and at a private college in Andhra Pradesh in April 2026. These facilities provide start-ups, researchers, academic institutions, national laboratories and industry partners with access to testing and validation infrastructure for quantum hardware developed domestically.





The Quantum Reference Facility has been described as a national testbed and validation platform for quantum technologies. It enables the development, integration, testing and validation of technologies across cryogenic systems, vacuum engineering, control electronics, processor technologies and quantum control systems.





Several indigenous technologies, including precision power supplies, quantum control software, electronic modules and other hardware components, are already being evaluated on the platform.





Operating at four Kelvin allows the testing of superconducting devices, quantum sensors, cryogenic electronics, single-photon detectors and other components used in quantum computing, communication and sensing technologies.





The system will continue cooling towards ultra-low millikelvin temperatures required for advanced superconducting quantum computing applications. The next phase will support further quantum hardware testing and processor development.





Amaravati Quantum Valley acknowledged the support of the National Quantum Mission and the Department of Science and Technology in advancing India’s indigenous quantum technology ecosystem. The initiative underscores India’s growing capabilities in cryogenic engineering and its determination to achieve sovereignty in quantum technologies.





Agencies







