



Summary





Record Stock Rally: Indian defence shares have jumped as much as 360% in a year, supported by government spending, export growth and investor interest in security-focused firms.





Policy Power Boost: Rajnath Singh approved doubling financial powers for commanders, enabling faster procurement of ₹1.25 lakh crore in equipment and boosting indigenous manufacturing.





Drone Deal Ahead: India plans its largest-ever $2 billion military drone order from domestic firms, aiming to strengthen unmanned capabilities and reduce import dependence.





Rajnath Singh Unveils Record Defence Procurement Push



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services 2026, doubling or more the spending authority of field commanders in many categories.





The revised framework will fast-track over ₹1.25 lakh crore in annual revenue-route procurement, enhance R&D and indigenisation budgets, and encourage joint-service purchases under a lead service model.





Officials say the changes, combined with the updated Defence Procurement Manual, will accelerate decision-making and improve readiness while deepening self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Zee Business + 3





How Enhanced Financial Powers Affect Operations





• Field commanders can approve urgent operational purchases without waiting for higher-level approvals, speeding up response times. • Special financial powers for Army, Navy, and Air Force commanders have been significantly increased, doubling emergency purchase ceilings. • New competent financial authorities decentralise procurement, enabling smoother execution of contracts and projects. • Joint-service procurement is encouraged through a lead service model, improving coordination and reducing delays.





How The Twin Announcements Reshape India's Defence Industry





The procurement overhaul coincides with plans for India’s largest-ever $2 billion military drone order from domestic manufacturers, with deliveries expected in 18–24 months.





The move follows lessons from Operation Sindoor and recent conflicts highlighting drones’ battlefield value, and is backed by policies like the PLI scheme and import bans that have expanded a 600-plus firm drone ecosystem.





Analysts expect these measures to boost scale, investment and export competitiveness, positioning India as a key global supplier in unmanned and advanced defence systems.





"In the next phase, tactical drone procurements in India may exceed 200 billion rupees, or more than $2 billion," Shah told Reuters. He added that deliveries are expected over the next 18 to 24 months and could be executed through a fast-track procurement route designed to meet urgent operational requirements." Says Smit Shah, President of Drone Federation India





Defence Stocks Defy Broader Market Weakness





The Nifty India Defence index rose for a third straight day, adding 2.2% over three sessions despite overall market softness, as strong Q4 earnings and policy continuity fuelled optimism. Stocks like Zen Technologies and Paras Defence led gains, with the latter buoyed by a ₹53 crore BEL order and robust profit growth.





Brokerages have raised revenue forecasts for the sector, projecting defence production to reach ₹3 lakh crore and exports ₹50,000 crore by FY29, underpinned by localisation and private sector participation.





From Operation Sindoor To Policy Overhaul





The rally has been supported by momentum from Operation Sindoor, which intensified defence modernisation and boosted export growth, including BrahMos missile agreements with countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines.





Defence exports rose to a record ₹38,424 crore in FY26, up over 62% from the previous year, as Southeast Asian markets sought alternatives to established suppliers. Combined with India’s focus on indigenisation, this environment has benefited both frontline defence firms and upstream material producers like MIDHANI and PTC Industries.





Expansion of India’s Domestic Drone Ecosystem



• India now has over 600 companies producing drones and related components, with 100 focused on defence applications. • The sector includes large industrial groups and specialised start-ups developing reconnaissance, logistics, loitering munition, and precision-strike systems. • Government initiatives like iDEX and PLI schemes have accelerated R&D, funding, and prototype development for military drones. • Stronger order visibility encourages partnerships, investment, and scaling of manufacturing capabilities across the domestic drone industry.





What’s Next For India’s Defence Build-Up?





Looking ahead, two plausible scenarios emerge. In a high-growth case, sustained policy execution, export wins and scale in advanced materials and drones could justify lofty valuations and drive multi-year earnings compounding.





In a risk case, delays in capacity ramp-up, geopolitical shifts or budget reallocations could slow momentum, testing investor patience and compressing valuations, particularly for high-multiple stocks reliant on future earnings delivery.





This Is A Curated Story







