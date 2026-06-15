



DRDO is advancing a next generation Rydberg atom-based radio frequency sensing system, with a prototype planned for rollout in the near future.





This technology leverages quantum principles to achieve ultra-sensitive, wideband RF detection, promising strategic applications in defence communications, surveillance, and electronic warfare.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on a pioneering Rydberg atom-based RF sensing system that represents a major leap in quantum-enabled detection technologies. Rydberg atoms, which are atoms with electrons excited to very high principal quantum numbers, exhibit extreme sensitivity to electric fields.





This property allows them to act as natural quantum sensors capable of detecting RF signals across a vast spectrum, ranging from very high frequency bands to terahertz domains. The prototype under development is expected to be integrated and tested in the near future, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous quantum sensing roadmap.





The principle behind Rydberg RF sensing lies in electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT), a quantum optical phenomenon that couples the properties of Rydberg states to an optical probe transition. Incoming RF fields perturb the Rydberg states, and these perturbations are mapped onto an optical signal that can be measured with high precision.





This enables SI-traceable, non-invasive, and highly accurate measurements of RF electric fields. Such systems are not only capable of detecting weak signals but also allow simultaneous multiband detection, making them invaluable for defence applications where monitoring diverse frequency ranges is critical.





Recent advances in Rydberg atom receivers have demonstrated simultaneous detection of RF fields from 128 MHz up to 0.61 THz using high orbital angular momentum states. This capability opens the door for communications across multiple bands using a single optical receiver, a feature that DRDO’s system is likely to exploit.





The technology also offers potential for secure communications, spectrum monitoring, and countermeasure systems against electronic threats. By integrating such sensors into defence platforms, India would gain a sovereign capability to detect, analyse, and respond to complex electromagnetic environments without reliance on foreign technologies.





The upcoming prototype is expected to undergo rigorous integration and testing phases to validate its performance in real-world scenarios.





Once operational, the system could be deployed in strategic assets such as airborne early warning platforms, secure communication networks, and electronic warfare suites. Its ability to provide quantum-level precision in RF detection will significantly enhance India’s situational awareness and electronic intelligence capabilities.





DRDO’s initiative aligns with global trends where Rydberg atom-based quantum receivers are being explored for both civilian and military applications.





However, India’s focus on indigenous development ensures that the technology remains under sovereign control, strengthening national security. The rollout of this prototype will mark India’s entry into the elite group of nations harnessing quantum atomic sensors for defence.





Agencies







