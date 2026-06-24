External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook an official visit to Mongolia from 22 to 23 June at the invitation of Foreign Minister B Battsetseg.





The visit was marked by wide-ranging discussions that reinforced the depth of collaboration between the two nations, often described as spiritual neighbours.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the talks spanned development partnership, trade, education, culture, capacity building, supply chains, mining and critical minerals, defence, air connectivity, and people-to-people ties. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, reflecting the strategic nature of the dialogue.





Jaishankar held substantive talks with Foreign Minister Battsetseg and Minister and Chief of Cabinet Secretariat B Enkhbayar. He also called on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Speaker of the State Great Khural S Byambatsogt, and met Education Minister L Enkh-Amgalan. These engagements underscored the multi-dimensional nature of the partnership.





During the visit, Jaishankar reviewed progress in bilateral relations since President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s State Visit to India in October 2025. He discussed potential areas for future collaboration to further expand the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership, with emphasis on critical minerals, defence cooperation, and enhanced connectivity.





A significant highlight was his visit to the India-assisted Oil Refinery Project in Altanshiree, Dornogovi province. Accompanied by Foreign Minister Battsetseg and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Damdinnyam Gongor, Jaishankar was briefed on the progress of this landmark project. The refinery is expected to reduce Mongolia’s dependence on imported petroleum products and strengthen energy security.





He also visited the Gandantegchinlen Monastery in Ulaanbaatar, reiterating India’s support for this iconic institution. The monastery stands as a symbol of the spiritual bond between India and Mongolia. Jaishankar witnessed the India-Mongolia partnership project for the digitisation of one million Buddhist manuscripts, a cultural initiative of immense significance.





Earlier, Jaishankar shared details of his meeting with Minister and Chief Cabinet Secretary Battumur Enkhbayar, noting discussions on mining, energy, technology, and human resources. These areas represent new avenues of cooperation that align with Mongolia’s development priorities and India’s strategic interests.





The visit reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Mongolia across multiple sectors, from trade and education to defence and critical minerals. It also highlighted the importance of cultural and spiritual connections, which continue to underpin the bilateral relationship.





Jaishankar’s engagements in Mongolia formed part of a broader four-day diplomatic tour that also includes South Korea, reflecting India’s growing outreach in Northeast Asia.





ANI







