



Chennai-based ePlane Company has confirmed plans to begin commercial production of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in 2028, with an initial manufacturing capacity of 80 units per year.





The company is focusing first on air ambulance variants, supported by a $1 billion order from ICATT, before expanding into air taxi and cargo operations.





The ePlane Company, incubated at IIT-Madras, has already completed its first full-scale prototype of the e200X and is conducting ground tests, with flight trials scheduled between July and August. Certification of the aircraft is targeted for late 2027, a crucial milestone before mass production begins.





The company is currently building prototypes at IIT-Madras’ Discovery Campus but intends to establish a dedicated production facility or partner with an established manufacturer once certification is achieved.





The initial production capacity of 80 aircraft per year is expected to scale rapidly. Within a few years, the company aims to produce 300–400 aircraft annually, with long-term projections reaching 900 units per year by 2031–32. This ambitious expansion reflects the growing demand for eVTOLs in India, particularly for emergency medical services, urban air mobility, and regional logistics.





The company’s first major commercial order comes from ICATT, which has contracted ePlane to deliver air ambulances across India. Deliveries are expected to begin between 2027 and 2028 and will be spread over five to six years.





ICATT plans to eventually deploy one aircraft in every district, creating a nationwide network of electric air ambulances. This order alone underscores the transformative potential of eVTOLs in India’s healthcare and emergency response infrastructure.





From a supply chain perspective, about 80 per cent of the aircraft’s bill of materials is currently sourced domestically. However, imported avionics and battery cells account for more than half of the component costs. The company is working to localise these high-value components through technology transfer and domestic partnerships, which will be critical for reducing costs and ensuring long-term sustainability.





Technological innovation is also central to ePlane’s strategy. The company is collaborating with NVIDIA to leverage its Omniverse platform for onboard sensor processing and digital twin simulations.





These advanced tools will enhance flight safety, operational efficiency, and predictive maintenance, positioning ePlane at the forefront of aerospace innovation.





The e200X platform is designed as a multi-role aircraft, initially serving as an air ambulance but with planned variants for air taxi services and cargo transport.





This versatility makes it a strong candidate for India’s urban mobility revolution, offering sustainable alternatives to road transport and bridging connectivity gaps between cities and towns.





The company has raised approximately USD 21 million to date and is preparing for a Series C funding round of $40–50 million to support its production plans. With strong investor interest and government support for indigenous aerospace technologies, ePlane is well-positioned to become a leader in India’s eVTOL sector.





Agencies







