



India’s ambition to field a fifth‑generation stealth fighter has once again underscored one of its most persistent technological hurdles: the inability to produce a world‑class fighter jet engine, reported Times of India.





While the country has made notable progress in indigenous airframes, radars, avionics and weapons, propulsion continues to rely on foreign suppliers.





The issue has gained renewed attention after negotiations between India and US aerospace giant General Electric over the F414 engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft reportedly stalled.





The deadlock stems from a sharp increase in quoted prices, with GE demanding nearly three times the original estimate. This has raised concerns about both the cost and the timeline of India’s flagship stealth fighter program.





The same engine is also planned for the TEJAS MK-2 fighter. According to defence sources, the F414 was initially expected to cost around ₹70‑80 crore per unit. GE’s revised demand has placed significant strain on the program’s financial viability.





The Aeronautical Development Agency, which leads the AMCA project, requires 15 F414 engines for five flying prototypes. Since the airframe has already been designed around the F414, replacing the engine at this stage is not considered feasible.





The government has allocated ₹15,000 crore for the prototype development phase. However, higher engine costs could inflate the overall program budget considerably.





The first batch of AMCA aircraft is expected to enter service around 2034 or 2035. This will follow nearly 1,800 test sorties over seven years by the five prototypes. Under the Request for Proposal issued last month, one of three shortlisted industry teams is expected to deliver the first prototype within 30 months of contract signing.





The challenge is not limited to AMCA. India’s TEJAS MK-2 is also dependent on the GE F414 engine, while the TEJAS MK-1 and MK-1A use the earlier F404 family. Delays in F404 supplies have already disrupted deliveries of TEJAS MK-1A fighters to the Indian Air Force, highlighting the risks of reliance on overseas suppliers.





The concern is not only financial. Dependence on a foreign engine supplier ties production schedules, exports, upgrades and long‑term sustainment to another country’s commercial priorities and political decisions.





India’s situation mirrors that of other nations. Turkey’s fifth‑generation KAAN fighter, promoted as its first indigenous stealth aircraft, will initially fly with GE F110 engines.





The US has approved a $700 million sale of these engines despite congressional objections. The engines will power early production batches while Turkey continues work on its indigenous TF35000 engine.





Defence analysts note that the KAAN program is structured in blocks, similar to US aircraft projects. Until Turkey’s indigenous powerplant is ready for later blocks, the fighter will rely on GE engines. Turkey has already unveiled its indigenous Güçhan turbofan and continues development of the TF35000, but both remain years away from operational deployment.





South Korea’s KF‑21 Boramae, marketed as its first domestically developed fighter, is powered by two GE F414 engines manufactured under licence. Despite indigenisation, much of the aircraft’s structure and avionics, Seoul remains reliant on American propulsion while pursuing a long‑term indigenous engine program.





Sweden’s Gripen E also depends on the GE F414G engine. Saab promotes the aircraft as a sovereign alternative in the global fighter market, yet even earlier Gripen variants used engines derived from GE designs. This leaves exports subject to US International Traffic in Arms Regulations.





The difficulty lies in the extraordinary complexity of fighter jet engines. They must deliver immense thrust while remaining lightweight, fuel efficient and reliable under extreme temperatures that exceed the melting point of many metals.





Key technological hurdles include manufacturing single‑crystal turbine blades, developing advanced heat‑resistant alloys, mastering precision metallurgy and integrating sophisticated digital engine controls.





Only a handful of countries—the United States, Russia, France, the United Kingdom—currently possess the capability to independently design and manufacture advanced fighter engines.





India’s Kaveri program illustrates these challenges. Despite years of development, the engine failed to generate the thrust required for frontline fighters. Its derivative is now expected to power India’s indigenous Ghatak unmanned combat aerial vehicle instead.





The road to true self‑reliance remains long. While countries increasingly market indigenous fighters as symbols of technological autonomy, propulsion continues to be one of the last frontiers where even advanced aerospace industries rely on proven foreign technology.





India’s experience mirrors that of Turkey, South Korea and Sweden. Each has built indigenous aircraft but depended on American engines during initial phases.





For India, however, developing a high‑performance indigenous fighter engine is central to achieving genuine strategic autonomy.





Until such a powerplant becomes operational, flagship programs such as the AMCA and TEJAS MK-2 will remain partially dependent on foreign suppliers for one of the most critical components of modern combat aircraft.





Agencies







