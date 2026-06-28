



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program highlighted India’s significant strides in defence, security, and self-reliance during June. He noted that these achievements will fill every citizen with pride as the country continues to strengthen its indigenous capabilities.





He lauded the maiden successful flight of the first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft. This milestone marks a major advancement in India’s aviation sector and demonstrates the nation’s growing ability to design, manufacture, and operate complex aerospace platforms domestically.





The Prime Minister also praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully testing the indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile. This achievement underscores India’s expanding strategic strike capabilities and reflects the progress of its missile development programme.





Modi referred to the induction of three indigenously built warships – INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray – into the Indian Navy earlier this month. He emphasised that everything from the design to the manufacturing of these ships was carried out indigenously, showcasing India’s self-reliance in naval shipbuilding.





He reminded citizens that half of the year 2026 is drawing to a close and reflected on the numerous achievements discussed in ‘Mann ki Baat’ over the past six months. He stressed that the successes in June are directly linked to the country’s security and self-reliance, reinforcing India’s determination to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





The Prime Minister recalled his participation in the naval event in Kolkata, where the three frontline platforms were inducted. He underlined that these vessels represent India’s ability to meet its maritime defence requirements through indigenous design and production.





He concluded by reiterating that the country achieved a major success in the aviation sector in June, pointing to the C-295 aircraft as a symbol of India’s growing aerospace industry and its alignment with the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





ANI











