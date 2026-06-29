



Nordic militaries, led by Sweden, are moving towards large‑scale procurement of Indian artillery systems and sub‑components, with Bharat Forge and NAMMO Sweden forming a strategic partnership under the EU’s Re‑Arm initiative.





This marks a significant integration of Indian defence manufacturing into Europe’s rearmament drive.





The Swedish defence industry has entered into a major collaboration with Bharat Forge Kilsta AB, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd., under the European Union’s Re‑Arm initiative. This partnership was formalised at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, where NAMMO Sweden AB and Bharat Forge signed a Letter of Intent to jointly produce and supply large‑calibre defence sub‑systems.





The agreement is designed to strengthen Nordic and European supply chains at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.





Bharat Forge has steadily expanded its manufacturing base in Sweden, focusing on automation, robotics, and precision forging.





This collaboration will allow Nordic militaries to secure reliable access to mission‑critical artillery components, reducing dependency on external suppliers.





NAMMO Sweden AB, already a key player in ammunition and rocket propulsion systems, brings deep expertise in large‑calibre munitions, which complements Bharat Forge’s growing footprint in artillery systems and armoured vehicle solutions.





The EU’s Re‑Arm initiative was launched to address urgent shortfalls in defence production capacity, particularly in ammunition and artillery systems. Rising demand across NATO and European platforms has created pressure to diversify supply chains.





By partnering with Bharat Forge, Sweden and other Nordic states are ensuring resilience in their defence industrial base. This move also reflects Europe’s confidence in India’s ability to deliver complex, high‑precision defence products at scale.





The timing is crucial. Russia’s ongoing confrontation with Europe has accelerated rearmament programmes across the continent. Nordic militaries, traditionally reliant on Western European suppliers, are now looking to India as a trusted partner for artillery systems.





Bharat Forge’s integration into the European defence ecosystem demonstrates India’s growing role as a global supplier of advanced military technology. This partnership also builds upon India’s established reputation in artillery, with systems such as the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) and the K9 Vajra already gaining international visibility.





For Sweden, the collaboration is not only about procurement but also about co‑development. The “Made with Sweden” and “Make In India” protocols are being aligned to create a dual‑use defence and technology framework.





This ensures that Nordic militaries benefit from both Indian manufacturing scale and Swedish technological expertise. The partnership is expected to cover artillery barrels, breech mechanisms, and other large‑calibre sub‑systems, which will be integrated into European platforms.





The broader implication is that Nordic militaries are preparing to order large quantities of artillery systems from India, positioning Indian defence firms as central contributors to Europe’s rearmament.





This represents a structural shift in global defence supply chains, where India is no longer just a buyer but a co‑developer and supplier to advanced Western militaries. It also underscores the strategic realignment between New Delhi and Stockholm, which has been deepened through recent bilateral summits and defence industrial cooperation agreements.





This development highlights India’s emergence as a credible defence partner for Europe, capable of meeting both quantitative and qualitative demands in artillery production. It strengthens Nordic security of supply strategies and cements India’s role in the evolving global defence architecture.





Agencies







