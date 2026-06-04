



BluJ Aerospace has officially unveiled its VANTIS Gen-2 heavy‑payload eVTOL in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone for India’s indigenous aerospace industry with the successful conduct of its first flight.





The maiden flight of the aircraft, which has a maximum take‑off weight of 500 kg and payload capacity exceeding 200 kg, signals the transition from prototype development to active commercial readiness.





This achievement demonstrates the viability of BluJ’s platform and validates years of engineering effort. The eVTOL aircraft is expected to enter commercial deployment by 2027.





The VANTIS Gen-2 represents the first operational aircraft built on BluJ’s proprietary VANTIS platform, a scalable architecture designed to support multiple vertical take‑off and landing variants.





Developed after four years of in‑house research and building upon the Gen-1 demonstrator, which achieved India’s first public flight of a 500‑kg class eVTOL, the Gen-2 transitions the company from demonstration to commercial readiness. Its fully battery‑powered lift‑plus‑cruise configuration is optimised for intra‑city and regional logistics, making it suitable for express cargo, cold‑chain transport, airport operations, and defence applications.





Technically, the aircraft is 40% lighter than its predecessor, reflecting significant design optimisation. The VANTIS platform integrates airframe, propulsion, controls, and autonomy systems, enabling faster and more cost‑effective development of future aircraft.





This platform‑based approach mirrors the automotive industry’s strategy of building multiple vehicles on a common chassis, allowing BluJ to scale across missions and payload classes efficiently. The company has already demonstrated its utility through pilot deployments with a leading power sector public sector undertaking, and it is actively engaged with Indian defence primes for logistics and operational evaluations.





BluJ Aerospace operates from a 40,000 sq ft facility in Hyderabad with a team of more than 50 engineers and aerospace specialists. Backed by venture capital firms Endiya Partners and Ideaspring Capital, the start-up has positioned itself as one of India’s closest‑to‑commercialisation heavy‑payload aerial logistics companies.





Its commercial pipeline spans energy, airports, defence, and e‑commerce, reflecting the broad applicability of its technology. The Gen-2 prototype is currently being used for customer pilot programmes, payload testing, and real‑world logistics mission evaluations, underscoring its readiness for operational deployment.





Looking ahead, BluJ is actively developing hydrogen‑electric propulsion systems for long‑range passenger mobility variants, targeted for 2027–2028. The company has already built a ground version of its hydrogen system, including an in‑house Type IV composite hydrogen tank, and is progressing towards flight‑ready integration.





This dual‑track roadmap—cargo eVTOLs for logistics and hydrogen‑electric aircraft for passenger mobility—positions BluJ as a key player in India’s advanced air mobility ecosystem.





The unveiling of the VANTIS Gen-2 is not just a technical milestone but a strategic step in India’s aerospace modernisation.





By combining indigenous design, scalable architecture, and partnerships across defence and industry, BluJ Aerospace is contributing to national self‑reliance while aligning with global trends in sustainable aviation.





Its focus on heavy‑payload logistics addresses immediate market needs, while its hydrogen‑electric ambitions signal readiness for the next frontier in passenger air mobility.





Agencies







