



India’s private space sector has reached a new milestone with AnduraX successfully completing its ADM-01 drop test of the Aries spaceplane from 25,000 metres, marking the country’s first demonstration of a reusable orbital return vehicle, reported AIM Network.





The company now targets its first orbital re-entry mission by 2028, positioning itself as a pioneer in payload return and in-space manufacturing.





The episode of Front Page hosted by Sudhi Sachdev featured Sree Supranayi K, Co-Founder and CEO of AnduraX Pvt. Ltd., alongside Ankit Anand, Founding Partner at Riceberg Ventures.





Sree explained that the Aries spaceplane is being designed to carry payloads of up to 100 kilograms into orbit and return them safely via runway-style landings.





The ADM-01 test, conducted from an altitude of 25,000 metres using a high-altitude balloon, validated critical aspects of guidance, navigation, control, and precision landing systems. This marks India’s first high-altitude drop test for a reusable spaceplane, a significant step toward orbital re-entry capability.





The Aries platform is intended to support microgravity research, in-space manufacturing, and payload return missions, areas increasingly recognised as the next frontier in commercial space operations.





By enabling low-G re-entry and gentle recovery, the system offers advantages over traditional capsule-based designs, which rely on parachutes and harsher descent profiles. Runway landing capability ensures faster turnaround, safer payload handling, and reduced mission costs, aligning India with global leaders such as Sierra Space and Rocket Lab.





Ankit Anand provided the investor’s perspective, emphasising that payload return and in-space manufacturing will be critical for the future space economy. He noted that industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and advanced materials stand to benefit from microgravity environments, but require reliable re-entry systems to recover high-value products.





He highlighted that Indian start-ups must bridge the gap with established international players by focusing on scalability, precision engineering, and global collaboration.





AnduraX’s roadmap is ambitious, with the company targeting orbital re-entry by 2028. This timeline coincides with India’s broader space ambitions, including the planned launch of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station’s first module in 2028, signalling a national push toward reusable orbital systems and commercial low-Earth orbit infrastructure.





The Aries spaceplane is being developed under the mentorship of KickSky Space Lab, a venture accelerator backed by Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures, and Aniara Space, underscoring the growing synergy between venture capital and deep-tech innovation in India’s aerospace ecosystem.





The ADM-01 mission represents more than a technical demonstration; it is a proof of concept for India’s private space sector, showcasing the ability of start-ups to design, test, and validate complex reusable systems domestically.





The successful drop test strengthens India’s position in the global race for reusable orbital vehicles, a domain increasingly seen as essential infrastructure for future space-based industries.





By combining aerospace and aircraft characteristics, spaceplanes like Aries promise gentler re-entry conditions, faster recovery operations, and more flexible payload management, making them indispensable for the evolving space economy.





The discussion highlighted that India’s private space ecosystem is rapidly maturing, with startups like AnduraX complementing national efforts in exploration and defence modernisation. The successful ADM-01 test is a milestone in India’s transition from launch-focused capabilities to reusable orbital systems, paving the way for sustainable and cost-effective access to space.





Agencies







