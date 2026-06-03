



India’s co-developed GTRE–Safran 120 kN engine for the AMCA is set to feature a variable-geometry afterburner, a breakthrough that enhances thrust efficiency while reducing infrared emissions, thereby boosting stealth, survivability, and fuel economy against modern air-defence threats.





This innovation positions the AMCA MK-2 as a formidable fifth-generation fighter with future-proof propulsion architecture.





The GTRE–Safran 120 kN turbofan represents a decisive step in India’s aerospace autonomy. The variable-geometry afterburner is designed to optimise fuel burn and thrust output across different flight regimes.





By adjusting nozzle geometry dynamically, the system reduces excess heat signatures, making the aircraft less detectable to infrared-guided missiles and advanced thermal sensors. This feature directly enhances survivability in contested airspace where modern integrated air-defence systems rely heavily on infrared tracking.





The engine’s integration into the AMCA airframe has been carefully planned. The Aeronautical Development Agency confirmed that the AMCA’s engine bay, originally designed around the GE F414 footprint, requires only minimal modifications to accommodate the new powerplant.





This foresight ensures seamless transition from interim imported engines to indigenous propulsion, reducing redesign risks and accelerating timelines. The dry thrust of 73 kN allows sustained supersonic flight without afterburner reliance, while the full wet thrust of 120 kN provides superior combat performance.





The joint venture between Safran and GTRE, valued at approximately $7 billion, guarantees India full intellectual property rights over the engine’s design. This sovereignty eliminates export restrictions and ensures long-term control over upgrades.





The program is expected to deliver an operational engine within 10–12 years, with production of 400–600 units to power the AMCA MK-2 fleet. The design is scalable, with potential growth to 140 kN thrust for future sixth-generation platforms, incorporating adaptive cycle technology for balancing high thrust in combat with efficiency in cruise.





Advanced technologies underpin the engine’s performance. Single-crystal turbine blades, high turbine entry temperatures exceeding 2,100 Kelvin, and Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) systems ensure reliability and precision.





The variable-geometry afterburner complements these features by reducing thermal stress and improving fuel efficiency, extending operational endurance. Safran’s M88 heritage is combined with GTRE’s expertise in afterburning augmentation, creating a propulsion system tailored for India’s strategic needs.





The decision to repurpose an AMCA prototype as a flying test bed for engine trials further accelerates development. This approach leverages the aircraft’s native design, avoiding costly redesigns and shortening validation timelines. By the mid-2030s, the AMCA MK-2 is expected to achieve combat readiness, fielding a propulsion system that rivals global fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35 and J-20.





Strategically, the engine strengthens India’s position in regional air power. With China’s J-20 already operational and Pakistan exploring options for advanced fighters, the AMCA equipped with the GTRE–Safran engine ensures India maintains technological parity.





The reduced infrared signature directly counters modern missile threats, while improved fuel efficiency extends mission range, critical for deep-strike roles.





Beyond military capability, the program catalyses India’s defence industry. Indigenous development of stealth coatings, composites, and mission systems is being accelerated alongside propulsion. The inclusion of private sector firms ensures a robust aerospace ecosystem, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.





The GTRE–Safran 120 kN engine with variable-geometry afterburner is therefore not just a technological upgrade but a strategic enabler. It ensures adaptability, stealth, and efficiency, positioning the AMCA as a cornerstone of India’s air combat capability well into the mid-21st century.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







