



India and Afghanistan have once again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through a meeting held in Beijing between Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami, representing India, and Afghan envoy to China, Asadullah Karimi.





The discussions centred on enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with both sides emphasising the importance of their civilizational and historical connections.





The Indian Embassy in Beijing shared details of the meeting on X, noting that the ambassadors exchanged views on the enduring cultural and civilizational bonds between the peoples of the two nations and welcomed sustained efforts to deepen cooperation.





The meeting highlighted the significance of civilizational ties, which have historically underpinned India–Afghanistan relations. Both ambassadors expressed the importance of continuing dialogue and collaboration, particularly in areas that directly benefit the people of both countries.





The emphasis on civilizational links reflects a broader diplomatic approach by India, which has consistently sought to build bridges with Afghanistan through cultural, humanitarian, and developmental initiatives.





India’s recent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan was also noted as part of the broader context of bilateral cooperation. In May, India dispatched 20 tons of critical dry material for vaccines, including components for Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines, to support Afghanistan’s child immunisation program.





This followed earlier deliveries in April, when India provided 13 tons of BCG vaccines and related materials to combat tuberculosis among Afghan children. These efforts underline India’s role as a reliable partner in Afghanistan’s healthcare sector.





India’s assistance has extended beyond medical supplies. On 5 April, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster relief materials to Afghanistan in response to devastating floods and earthquakes.





The relief package included kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and other essential items. The Ministry’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated India’s solidarity with the Afghan people, stressing that India remains committed to extending humanitarian support during challenging times.





The meeting between Doraiswami and Karimi also comes against the backdrop of India’s strong stance at the United Nations regarding Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan. In May, India condemned Pakistan for the strikes carried out at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, which resulted in the deaths of 269 civilians.





Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, highlighted Pakistan’s long record of involvement in genocidal acts against civilians, noting that 750 civilian deaths and injuries had been documented in Afghanistan due to cross-border armed violence perpetrated by Pakistan.





India’s statements at the UN underscored its commitment to defending Afghan civilians and calling out acts of aggression that undermine regional stability.





The convergence of diplomatic engagement, humanitarian assistance, and strong advocacy at international forums demonstrates India’s multi-faceted approach to supporting Afghanistan.





The meeting in Beijing between Ambassador Doraiswami and Ambassador Karimi symbolises the continuation of this policy, focusing on both historical ties and practical cooperation. By reinforcing civilizational bonds while addressing immediate humanitarian needs, India has sought to position itself as a steadfast partner of Afghanistan during a period of significant challenges.





ANI







