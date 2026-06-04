



India is developing the “MITHYA” electronic warfare system to protect its strategic missile arsenal from advanced Ballistic Missile Defence networks, marking a major leap in survivability and deterrence.





The system is self-powered, deployable during flight, and designed to jam, spoof, and mask hostile radars, ensuring India’s long-range missiles remain credible against evolving threats.





India’s defence establishment has initiated the development of the MITHYA system, a sophisticated electronic warfare suite tailored for strategic missile platforms. The system is being designed to counter increasingly advanced ballistic missile defence networks deployed by adversaries, which pose a challenge to the survivability of India’s deterrent arsenal.





The project reflects India’s recognition that modern strategic warfare now demands active countermeasures, not just missile performance, to ensure penetration of layered defence shields.





The MITHYA system is notable for being self-powered, operating independently of the missile’s primary power supply. It incorporates a lithium-ion secondary battery with a dedicated battery management system, enabling resilience during critical mission phases.





This independence ensures that the electronic warfare package remains functional even under the extreme conditions of launch and flight, including violent acceleration, vibration, and thermal stress.





A key feature of MITHYA is its deployable antenna architecture, which allows it to function as an expendable electronic warfare package. Once activated during flight, the system can dynamically jam, spoof, or mask hostile radar systems, thereby complicating interception attempts during the missile’s most vulnerable operational windows.





This capability mirrors global trends, where nations such as Russia have integrated decoys and EW suites into their strategic missiles to bypass advanced air defence networks.





The system is reportedly linked to the “A5C” platform, believed to be associated with advanced variants of the Agni-V missile series. This connection suggests that MITHYA is intended to complement India’s premier long-range strategic missile ecosystem, enhancing its ability to penetrate sophisticated defences.





Engineers are currently testing dummy units and pyro assemblies to validate the lithium-ion battery management system and deployment mechanisms, ensuring operational reliability before live trials.





The development of MITHYA aligns with India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasises indigenous capability building in critical defence technologies. By embedding advanced electronic warfare systems within its missile arsenal, India is not only reducing reliance on external solutions but also ensuring long-term resilience in its deterrence posture. This effort complements other indigenous projects in radar, sensors, and missile guidance, creating a layered ecosystem of survivability.





Strategically, MITHYA represents a decisive step in India’s response to the growing sophistication of Chinese and Pakistani missile defence programs.





By equipping its missiles with active countermeasures, India is reinforcing the credibility of its nuclear deterrent, ensuring that adversaries cannot rely on interception systems to neutralise its strike capability. This development also signals India’s entry into the next phase of strategic warfare, where survivability is as critical as range and payload.





Operationally, the integration of MITHYA will enhance India’s ability to maintain a credible second-strike capability, a cornerstone of its nuclear doctrine.





By ensuring that its missiles can evade interception, India strengthens deterrence stability in South Asia, reducing the risk of miscalculation by adversaries who might otherwise overestimate the effectiveness of their missile defence systems.





In the long term, MITHYA is expected to evolve into a family of electronic warfare solutions adaptable across multiple missile platforms. Its success will likely influence India’s future missile development, embedding survivability features as standard rather than optional.





This reflects a global shift in strategic doctrine, where electronic warfare and countermeasures are now integral to missile design rather than auxiliary add-ons.





Agencies







