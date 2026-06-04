



TISA Aerospace, now a subsidiary of Zen Technologies, has unveiled its Anister UAV, marking a significant step in India’s indigenous loitering munition and surveillance drone capabilities.





The platform combines advanced autonomous strike features with real-time reconnaissance, positioning Zen firmly in the UAV and precision-guided weapons domain.





The Anister UAV represents TISA Aerospace’s evolution from its earlier loitering munition projects developed for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The company had successfully built and tested an 8.5 kg maximum take-off weight loitering munition UAV, which demonstrated precise operational capabilities during flight trials. Building on this foundation, Anister has been designed as a next-generation system, integrating both loitering strike and surveillance roles to meet the stringent demands of modern warfare.





Zen Technologies acquired a majority stake in TISA Aerospace in mid-2025, investing approximately ₹6.6 crore through equity shares and convertible debentures. This acquisition was strategically timed after Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the importance of indigenous anti-drone and UAV technologies.





Zen, already a leader in defence training and anti-drone solutions, saw in TISA an opportunity to expand into loitering munitions and UAVs, thereby diversifying its portfolio and strengthening its order book, which stood at nearly ₹692 crore at the close of FY25.





The Anister UAV is designed to deliver precision strike capabilities with autonomous target tracking and engagement powered by AI-driven software. It can lock onto moving targets and execute strikes with high accuracy, while also being capable of aborting missions mid-flight if required.





This flexibility makes it suitable for complex battlefield environments where adaptability is critical. In addition, the UAV is equipped with surveillance and reconnaissance payloads, enabling real-time intelligence gathering, mapping, and target acquisition. This dual capability ensures that Anister is not just a weapon but also a force multiplier for commanders seeking situational awareness.





TISA Aerospace has emphasised indigenous manufacturing, with complete in-house design, development, and production. This aligns with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing dependency on imports and ensuring sovereign control over critical defence technologies.





The UAV is expected to be deployed for both tactical missions and strategic surveillance, supporting the Indian Army’s growing demand for unmanned systems that can operate in contested environments.





Zen Technologies’ chairman and managing director, Ashok Atluri, stated that TISA’s expertise in loitering munitions and UAVs provides Zen immediate access to advanced technologies and platforms.





He highlighted the potential for product integration across Zen’s existing systems, which would allow faster scaling and competitiveness in both domestic and global markets. The company projects a compound annual growth rate of 50% between FY26 and FY28, with cumulative revenues estimated at ₹6,000 crore over three years, underscoring the commercial significance of the Anister UAV program.





The unveiling of Anister also signals India’s broader transition from being a UAV importer to developing sovereign capabilities across the software stack, hardware platforms, and operational doctrines.





With indigenous players like TISA Aerospace, Maraal Aerospace, and HoverIT entering the field, India is building a diverse ecosystem of UAV technologies ranging from solar-powered endurance drones to deep-strike loitering munitions.





Agencies







