Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira facility on 5 June 2026 marked a decisive moment in India’s defence modernisation, showcasing a suite of indigenous systems that underline the private sector’s growing role in military production.





The display ranged from the Zorawar light tank and K9 Vajra-T artillery to futuristic directed-energy weapons and indigenous propulsion breakthroughs, signalling India’s ambition to become a self-reliant military power.





The Hazira complex in Surat, operated by L&T, has emerged as India’s largest private hub for tracked armoured vehicles. Modi’s inspection highlighted the strategic importance of the site, where engineers and military officers presented platforms transitioning from prototypes to frontline trials.





The centrepiece was the Zorawar light tank, a 25-ton platform jointly developed by DRDO and L&T Defence. Built in record time to counter Chinese light armour deployments, it features a modular architecture, amphibious capability, and a 105 mm high-elevation gun.





Two units can be airlifted by a C-17 aircraft, enabling rapid deployment in high-altitude valleys such as Ladakh and Sikkim. The tank’s adaptability, including integration with drones and anti-tank guided missiles, makes it a formidable addition to India’s mountain warfare doctrine.





Beside it stood the K9 Vajra-T, a 155 mm tracked self-propelled artillery gun manufactured in collaboration with South Korea’s Hanwha Defence. Already inducted in numbers exceeding 100, with many deployed in Ladakh, the government has cleared procurement for another 100 units. Its “shoot-and-scoot” capability ensures survivability against counter-battery fire, cementing its role as India’s frontline heavy artillery.





Equipment/Technology Type & Origin Key Features & Combat Specifications Strategic Role & Purpose Zorawar Light Tank (DRDO/L&T) 25-ton mobile chassis; 105 mm high-elevation main gun; High power-to-weight ratio; Amphibious capability Built for high-altitude operations in Ladakh and Sikkim to counter enemy armoured deployments in narrow mountain valleys. K9 Vajra-T Tracked Self-Propelled Artillery (L&T/Hanwha) 155mm/52-calibre heavy gun; Tracked armoured mobility; “Shoot-and-scoot” rapid displacement system Provides long-range heavy firepower with high survivability; heavily deployed in eastern Ladakh along the LAC. Trajan Towed Artillery System (L&T/KNDS) 155 mm standard calibre gun; Long-range bombardment precision; Developed with French collaboration Complements the Indian Army’s medium artillery modernisation program and increases volume of fire. Upgraded L-70 Air Defence Gun Platform (L&T Upgrade) Integrated digital fire-control radar; Automated target tracking loop; Rapid-fire anti-aircraft barrels Upgraded to counter modern asymmetric threats like low-flying Kamikaze commercial drones, cruise missiles, and jets. BvS-10 Sindhu Articulated All-Terrain Vehicle (L&T/Sweden) Dual-cabin articulated steering; High mobility tracks; Amphibious crossing capability Enables troop transport and logistics over severe terrain extremes including marshes, riverbeds, snow, and desert dunes. TEJASTRA High Energy Laser System (Indigenous DEW) Directed Energy Weapon (DEW); Non-kinetic interception; Instant lock-on tracking Acts as a layered air-defence shield designed to blind optical sensors or physically burn down incoming hostile drones. 1,500 HP Engine Armoured Vehicle Propulsion (Indigenous Breakthrough) 1,500-horsepower output; Matching high-torque transmission; Compact, heavy-duty build Aims to completely eliminate reliance on foreign powerplants (like German or Russian engines) for upcoming Indian main battle tanks. 30 mm Unmanned Turret Remote Weapon Station (FICV Program) 30 mm automatic cannon; Integrated Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM); Remotely operated from within hull Enhances firepower for mechanised infantry while keeping the vehicle crew fully protected deep inside the armoured hull.





The facility also showcased the Trajan 155 mm towed artillery system, developed with French major KNDS, which complements India’s medium artillery modernisation. In air defence, an upgraded L-70 gun platform was demonstrated, featuring digital fire-control radar and automated target tracking.





This system, proven during Operation Sindoor against drone incursions, now provides layered protection against cruise missiles, jets, and drones.





Next-generation warfare was represented by the TEJASTRA High Energy Laser System, an indigenous directed-energy weapon designed to blind sensors or burn down drones, offering non-kinetic interception capabilities.





Alongside this, L&T unveiled a breakthrough 1,500-horsepower tank engine and transmission system, aimed at replacing foreign powerplants from Germany and Russia, thereby eliminating a critical vulnerability in India’s armoured fleet.





For mechanised infantry, the company rolled out a 30 mm unmanned turret under the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) programme. Equipped with an automatic cannon and ATGM launcher, it allows crews to engage hostile armour while remaining protected inside the hull.





The BvS-10 Sindhu articulated all-terrain vehicle, produced in collaboration with Sweden, was also displayed, capable of traversing snow, marshes, and deserts while transporting troops and supplies.





The broader significance of Modi’s visit lies in the transition from imported assemblies to indigenous intellectual property. Hazira’s ability to simultaneously manage multiple complex programs—from artillery and tanks to lasers and propulsion—demonstrates the maturity of India’s private defence sector.





The Prime Minister’s inspection coincided with the launch of ₹22,000 crore worth of infrastructure projects across Gujarat and Daman, reinforcing the link between industrial growth and national security. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already declared India’s ambition to become the world’s largest arms exporter within 25–30 years, and facilities like Hazira are central to this vision.





By integrating indigenous systems such as the Zorawar tank and TEJASTRA laser with heavy engineering breakthroughs like the 1,500 HP engine, Hazira is not merely a manufacturing site but a symbol of India’s strategic autonomy.





PM Modi’s visit underscored that India’s defence ambitions are now being realised in steel, electronics, and directed energy, positioning the country on the path to becoming a military superpower.





Agencies







