



The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that India’s foreign policy remains firmly independent, with its key pillars well established and widely recognised.





Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing a press briefing, emphasised that this position has not changed, underscoring the continuity and consistency of India’s diplomatic approach.





His remarks came in response to questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to safeguarding India’s national interests.





Jaiswal noted that India’s foreign policy is guided by principles that are transparent and familiar to the international community. He stressed that these foundations have long defined India’s external engagements and continue to shape its global outlook.





On the matter of defence cooperation, particularly regarding the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft programme, Jaiswal acknowledged the enduring strength of India-Russia defence ties.





He clarified that detailed information on this specific programme would be available from the Ministry of Defence, reflecting the institutional framework through which such matters are addressed.





President Putin, speaking at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to collaborate with India on the Su-57 program, both in terms of supply and joint development. This, he suggested, would further deepen the defence partnership between the two nations.





He also praised India as a “great country” and defended its independent foreign policy, while criticising attempts by the United States to exert pressure on New Delhi over its cooperation with Russia. Putin described such moves as detrimental to bilateral and international relations, highlighting the resilience of India’s strategic autonomy.





Putin elaborated that external pressure, particularly directed at Prime Minister Modi, undermines the stability of international relations and bilateral ties. He insisted that it does not matter where such pressure originates, as it ultimately fails to produce negative consequences.





His comments reinforced Russia’s recognition of India’s sovereign decision-making and its refusal to be swayed by external influences.





Turning to India’s economic trajectory, Putin lauded the country’s rapid growth under Modi’s leadership. He described India as one of the leading economies of the world, achieving the highest rates of economic expansion.





He attributed this success to the deliberate policies and hard work of the government, rather than chance, and commended the strategic vision that has propelled India’s rise. He noted that India’s economic development is a natural outcome of its pursuit of national interests and partnerships with countries it deems necessary.





Putin further hailed India as the largest democracy and a thriving economy, observing that it is only natural for such a nation to cultivate relations across the globe. He welcomed India’s engagement with multiple countries, underscoring its stature as a major global power.





His remarks highlighted Russia’s intent to remain a central partner in India’s strategic calculus, while acknowledging India’s broader international outreach.





The Ministry of External Affairs’ response and Putin’s statements together illustrate the enduring strength of the India-Russia relationship, built on historical foundations, defence cooperation, and mutual respect for national interests.





They also underscore India’s determination to maintain an independent foreign policy, resilient against external pressures, while continuing to expand its global economic and diplomatic engagements.





ANI







