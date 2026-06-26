A cutaway version of the Kaveri Dry Engine (Kaveri Derivative Engine/KDE)





India’s aerospace sector would benefit from launching four parallel jet engine programs across thrust categories, each aligned to specific fighter aircraft needs and supported by international collaboration, this perspective was analysed by the Admin of Alpha Defense on X handle





This approach would reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, accelerate indigenous capability, and ensure long-term strategic autonomy.





India’s first program should focus on an 85–90 kN class engine in the F404 size category, intended for future light fighters and advanced trainers. This would serve as a re‑engine option for the TEJAS MK-1A, replacing the imported GE F404‑IN20.





The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has already revived the Kaveri program, with a 73 kN afterburning variant undergoing flight test bed integration and a more powerful 83–85 kN version under development.





This thrust class is critical for sustaining the TEJAS MK-1A fleet and for powering indigenous trainer aircraft, ensuring India does not remain reliant on American propulsion systems.





The second program should target a 100–110 kN class engine in the F414 size category, designed for the TEJAS MK-2 and related platforms. India has already secured a landmark agreement with General Electric to co‑produce the F414 engine domestically, with nearly 80 per cent of intellectual property transferred to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.





However, a parallel indigenous program in this thrust class would provide redundancy and allow India to field a indigenous alternative. This thrust band is also relevant for the Twin Engine Deck‑Based Fighter (TEDBF), which is being developed for naval aviation.





The third program should focus on a 110–120 kN class engine, earmarked for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) MK-2 and future medium‑weight combat aircraft.





India has been exploring partnerships with Rolls‑Royce and Safran to co‑develop such an engine, as the AMCA MK-1 design is frozen around the F414 but the MK-2 requires a more powerful propulsion system.





A joint venture in this thrust category would allow India to master advanced technologies such as single‑crystal turbine blades, ceramic matrix composites, and full authority digital engine control systems, while ensuring compatibility with stealth requirements.





The fourth program should aim for a 150 kN class engine, intended for the Su‑30MKI upgrade program and future heavy combat aircraft. The Su‑30MKI currently relies on Russian AL‑31FP engines, but an indigenous alternative in the 150 kN thrust class would transform India’s ability to sustain its heavy fighter fleet independently.





This program could also lay the foundation for powering future long‑range strike aircraft or sixth‑generation platforms.





Collaboration with an international manufacturer at the project level would be essential, given the complexity of scaling up to this thrust category.





Each of these programs would benefit from international collaboration, but structured at the project level rather than through blanket dependence. India’s past experience with the HF‑24 Marut and the Kaveri program underscores the importance of sustained partnerships, technology transfer, and domestic ecosystem development.





By running these four programs in parallel, India would create a layered propulsion capability spanning light trainers to heavy combat aircraft, ensuring resilience against geopolitical supply chain disruptions.





The roadmap also aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasises self‑reliance in defence technology.





With the Kaveri 2.0 already targeting 83–85 kN, the F414 co‑production deal covering 98–100 kN, and exploratory talks for a 120 kN class engine underway, the missing piece is a structured national plan that integrates all thrust categories into a coherent strategy.





A 150 kN program would complete the spectrum, positioning India among the few nations capable of designing and producing fighter jet engines across all classes.





Agencies







