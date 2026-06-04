



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described India as an important strategic ally of the United States, emphasising that the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations are close to conclusion.





He made these remarks while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, where he was asked by Representative Bill Huizenga about the outcomes of his recent visit to India and how the Trump administration is advancing the partnership while addressing issues such as market access.





Rubio responded by underlining India’s strategic importance, stating that the two countries already collaborate extensively and that there is significant scope to expand this cooperation further.





Rubio explained that discussions on the trade agreement are progressing well and that both sides are eager to finalise the deal. He noted that the negotiations are only a few weeks away from conclusion, adding that both governments are committed to seeing the agreement completed.





His comments coincided with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcoming Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to New Delhi, as the two countries continue to make strides in finalising the bilateral trade deal. Ambassador Gor highlighted that progress is being achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, with a shared vision of deepening trade and investment ties.





Rubio also pointed out that his recent trip to India was not limited to trade discussions. He attended a bilateral meeting and participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which produced tangible outcomes.





According to the Joint Statement issued after the meeting on 26 May in New Delhi, the Quad partners—India, the United States, Japan, and Australia—announced new initiatives to strengthen critical minerals supply chains, bolster energy security, and enhance maritime domain awareness across the Indo-Pacific region.





These measures reflect the grouping’s growing role in addressing strategic challenges and ensuring stability in the region.





In addition, Rubio confirmed that preparations are underway to organise a Quad leaders’ summit later this year. He indicated that the summit may take place on the sidelines of a major international gathering in the Indo-Pacific, rather than as a standalone event, to facilitate the participation of all leaders.





He stressed that efforts are ongoing to schedule the meeting, which would mark another significant step in consolidating the Quad’s agenda and advancing collective priorities.





Rubio’s testimony underscored the dual focus of his India visit: advancing trade negotiations that are nearing completion and reinforcing strategic cooperation through the Quad framework.





His remarks highlighted the momentum in US-India relations, driven by shared interests in economic growth, technological collaboration, and regional security. The developments point to a strengthening of ties that are increasingly central to both nations’ strategic outlooks.





ANI







