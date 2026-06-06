



Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, a decorated fighter pilot and seasoned test pilot, has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force.





He will assume charge on 1 July 2026, succeeding Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, at a crucial juncture when the IAF is intensifying its modernisation drive and advancing theatre command integration.





Air Marshal Dixit is presently serving as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, where he has played a pivotal role in enhancing jointness among the armed forces.





His tenure has been marked by significant contributions towards the creation of integrated theatre commands, improving coordination and operational synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force. His transition to the Vice Chief’s role is expected to bring this cross-service perspective into the Air Force’s leadership structure.





Commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on 6 December 1986, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.





A qualified flying instructor and experimental test pilot, he has logged over 3,300 flying hours on more than 20 types of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, MiG-21, Jaguar, and Hawk. His operational experience includes participation in major operations such as Rakshak and Safed Sagar during the Kargil War, underscoring his combat credentials.





Throughout his career, Air Marshal Dixit has held a variety of command, staff, and instructional appointments. He commanded a Mirage-2000 squadron and a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector, which was adjudged the best in the Command under his leadership.





He also served as Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer of South Western Air Command, further broadening his operational and strategic exposure.





As Commanding Officer of the Flight Test Squadron at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment in Bengaluru, he was deeply involved in indigenous upgrades and development programs, including avionics modernisation for the Jaguar and MiG-27 fleets.





His role as Director of Air Staff Requirements was equally significant, where he oversaw the planning and conduct of the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft trials, one of the most consequential acquisition programs in the IAF’s history.





Air Marshal Dixit has consistently championed indigenous fighter projects and capability enhancement initiatives during his stints at Air Headquarters.





His leadership has been instrumental in advancing programs such as the TEJAS MK-1A induction, the TEJAS MK-2 development, and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project. His appointment comes at a time when the IAF is managing a transitional fighter fleet and seeking to balance imported platforms with indigenous solutions.





Decorated for his distinguished service, he has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vayu Sena Medal. His career reflects a blend of operational excellence, technical expertise, and strategic foresight, qualities that will be vital as the IAF navigates its modernisation agenda and integrates more closely with the other services under the theatre command structure.





His assumption of office on 1 July 2026 is expected to strengthen the Air Force’s leadership at a time of evolving regional security challenges, ensuring that India’s air power remains agile, modern, and self-reliant.





ANI







