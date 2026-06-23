



Pakistan’s claims of Rafale losses during Operation Sindoor have been decisively refuted once again, with an official Indian Air Force document confirming that all 36 Rafale jets acquired under the 2016 deal remain in service, according to a report by India Today.





The June 2026 Request for Proposal for bridge support covers the entire fleet, leaving no room for speculation about combat losses. IDN had reported this development on 23-June-2026.





The Indian Air Force has issued a Request for Proposal in June 2026 seeking a five‑month bridge support package for all 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. This package includes maintenance, logistics and technical support, ensuring uninterrupted operations until a long‑term support contract is finalised.





The proposal anticipates around 2,250 flying hours during this period, underscoring the operational readiness of the fleet.





The inclusion of all 36 aircraft in the tender directly undermines Pakistan’s repeated assertions that several Rafales were destroyed during Operation Sindoor. Had any aircraft been lost, the fleet strength reflected in the maintenance proposal would have been lower. This official record therefore provides clear evidence that the Rafale fleet remains intact.





Pakistan had attempted to bolster its narrative through official statements and coordinated social media campaigns, claiming that its forces shot down multiple Rafales during India’s retaliatory strikes following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. India consistently dismissed these claims as disinformation, accusing Pakistan of running a propaganda campaign to undermine the success of the operation.





Further evidence had already weakened Islamabad’s assertions. Several Rafale aircraft bearing tail numbers that Pakistani accounts had claimed were “destroyed” were later photographed and recorded participating in operational flying. This visual proof reinforced India’s position that no Rafale was lost in combat.





The Rafale fleet played a central role during Operation Sindoor, executing precision strikes against targets inside Pakistan. Defence officials have maintained that the aircraft performed exactly as intended, delivering accurate results and sustaining no losses. The June 2026 tender now adds another layer of official confirmation to this narrative.





Meanwhile, India is pressing ahead with its ambitious Multi‑Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, under which it plans to procure 114 additional Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation. Discussions on this acquisition were held recently between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.





The framework emphasises Make in India principles, with co‑development, co‑design and co‑production forming the backbone of future defence cooperation.





Under the MRFA program, 18 Rafales will be delivered in flyaway condition, while the remaining aircraft will be manufactured in India with approximately 50 per cent indigenous content. This arrangement marks a significant step towards self‑reliance in defence production and strengthens India’s strategic partnership with France.





The latest developments therefore deliver a decisive rebuttal to Pakistan’s claims, reaffirming both the operational readiness of India’s Rafale fleet and the country’s long‑term commitment to expanding its air combat capabilities through indigenous production and international collaboration.





Agencies







