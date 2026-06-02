



The Indian Air Force is examining ways to strengthen the survivability of its Dassault Rafale fleets by integrating self-contained, expendable Digital Radio Frequency Memory jammers such as Leonardo’s BriteCloud.





These advanced off-board decoys are designed to be launched from conventional dispensers, drawing radar-guided threats away from the aircraft and providing an additional layer of protection during combat operations.





Expendable Active Decoys, or EADs, function as miniature jammers once deployed. They are fired directly from standard onboard countermeasure dispensers, including 55 mm or 218-format units, requiring no structural modifications to the fighter aircraft.





Once airborne, the decoy uses its built-in receiver, power source, and DRFM to detect the radar emissions of an incoming missile. It then transmits a false, high-power signal that mimics the aircraft, effectively seducing the hostile radar or missile seeker into tracking the decoy instead of the jet.





This deception breaks the missile’s lock on the original target and creates a significant miss distance, thereby saving the aircraft.





The strategic significance of such systems for the Indian Air Force lies in their ability to complement the highly capable integrated SPECTRA Electronic Warfare System already onboard the Rafale. While SPECTRA provides robust onboard protection, the addition of attritable “smart” expendables introduces an off-board layer of defence.





Decoys like BriteCloud are particularly effective against “home-on-jam” missiles, which are designed to exploit traditional jamming techniques. By actively luring these threats away from the aircraft, the expendables reduce vulnerability during critical strike and penetration missions.





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation is also pursuing indigenous solutions in this domain. The development of Photonics-based RF Memory technology represents a step towards evolving future smart jammer systems.





PRFM technology aims to provide enhanced signal fidelity and resilience, potentially offering a domestic alternative to imported expendable decoys. This aligns with India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Globally, expendable decoys have been gaining traction as cost-effective survivability enhancers. The Royal Air Force has already fielded BriteCloud on its Typhoon and Tornado fleets, with ongoing trials on F-35 aircraft.





The United States has similarly explored advanced expendable jamming solutions, recognising their utility in countering modern radar-guided threats. For India, adopting such systems would not only bolster the Rafale’s survivability but also ensure that its frontline fighters remain competitive against evolving missile technologies.





The integration of expendable active decoys represents a logical progression in the Indian Air Force’s electronic warfare strategy.





By combining the proven capabilities of SPECTRA with the disruptive potential of off-board jammers, the Rafale fleet could achieve a layered defence posture. This would significantly enhance mission success rates in contested environments, particularly against adversaries deploying advanced radar-guided missile systems.





The parallel pursuit of indigenous PRFM technology further underscores India’s determination to secure long-term autonomy in critical defence capabilities.





Agencies







